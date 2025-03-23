Three things - Lots of chances in loss to Sabres

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets opened a four-game homestand with a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at Canada Life Centre. Nino Niederreiter, Colin Miller and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets who saw their record fall to 48-19-4 and remain eight points up on Dallas for first in the Central, the Stars now have two games in hand. Eric Comrie made 12 saves and is now 8-9-1, Winnipeg will face the league leading Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

REIMER STEALS THE SHOW

James Reimer has had some of his best games against the Jets over his career and had made 261 saves on 284 shots against Winnipeg, a save percentage of .919. The Jets had two glorious chances with the game tied at one to take the lead in the second, Mark Scheifele had what looked to be a wide-open net but Owen Power dove over and stopped Scheifele with his stick. Moments later, Adam Lowry cut in front but couldn’t get the puck up high enough and Reimer made a glove save.