Three things - Lots of chances in loss to Sabres

James Reimer made 33 saves as Jets lose 5-3 to the Sabres.

2425-Three_Things Heritage_BUF
By Jamie Thomas
By Jamie Thomas

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets opened a four-game homestand with a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at Canada Life Centre. Nino Niederreiter, Colin Miller and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets who saw their record fall to 48-19-4 and remain eight points up on Dallas for first in the Central, the Stars now have two games in hand. Eric Comrie made 12 saves and is now 8-9-1, Winnipeg will face the league leading Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

REIMER STEALS THE SHOW

James Reimer has had some of his best games against the Jets over his career and had made 261 saves on 284 shots against Winnipeg, a save percentage of .919. The Jets had two glorious chances with the game tied at one to take the lead in the second, Mark Scheifele had what looked to be a wide-open net but Owen Power dove over and stopped Scheifele with his stick. Moments later, Adam Lowry cut in front but couldn’t get the puck up high enough and Reimer made a glove save.

Reimer made a few more stunning saves in the third period, one where he was actually lying on the ground and reached up with his glove to rob Nikolaj Ehlers. Reimer finished the day with 33 saves.

"Yeah, I think we had our fair share of chances. Maybe hit a couple of posts, we would like the puck to go in and the goalie made some big saves," said Brandon Tanev.

"At the end of the day, it's harping on the little details, the things we know we're good at and we'll get back to that at practice tomorrow."

POWER PLAY SHOWS LIFE

After a solid first period where the Jets outshot the Sabres 10-3 but trailed 1-0, Winnipeg’s power play got them on the board at 2:05 of the middle frame. Nino Niederreiter tapped in a Cole Perfetti pass behind James Reimer for his 15th of the season and first goal since February 4, a span of 16 games. It was also the Jets first goal on the power play since March 11, they were 0-for-9 the previous four games. Winnipeg finished the day 1-for-3 on the man advantage and generated nine shots.

BUF@WPG: Niederreiter scores goal against James Reimer

CHANCE TO CLINCH

The Jets could have booked their ticket to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a single point this afternoon, but can still get in if the Blues lose to the Predators on Sunday.

“Of course. But I mean, any way that it happens," said Colin Miller about the Jets clinching a playoff berth.

"Obviously, it was a big goal for this team throughout the year, so hopefully that happens.”

