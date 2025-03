STAT(S) OF THE DAY

Winnipeg currently sits in second place in the National Hockey League with 102 points (49-19-4)… They are just one win away from 50 wins for the season… It would be only the third time in franchise history that they have reached the 50-win mark… If the Jets are able to reach 50 wins on Friday, it would mean only 15 teams in NHL history have reached that mark faster.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I think it is. You still have a job to do. Like I mentioned the other night, we checked off one box, and that's eliminating eight teams. We still have another one. The next one is to win the division. So that's what we're after." - Head coach Scott Arniel on the benefits of having Dallas right behind the Jets in the Central.