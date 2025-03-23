GAMEDAY: Sabres at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets got back into the win column after beating the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in overtime on Thursday. With the win the Jets became the second team in the NHL to reach the 100-point mark this season. Winnipeg finished their three-game road trip with a 2-1-0 record. The Jets begin a four-game homestand starting on Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres in an afternoon tilt.

The Sabres arrive in the Manitoba capital having dropped a 4-1 decision to the Minnesota Wild Saturday afternoon. Buffalo sits in last place in the Eastern Conference standings.

“We know where they are in the standings. But that one area for us, as a group, we’ve had it all year long where we’ve got teams coming in on back to backs from other places. It really doesn’t matter who the opposition is and how they play. It’s really about what we need to do,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“That first period is big. Us coming off a three-game road trip on the West Coast, we’ve got four at home here. We have to take care of our business. It’s what I’m going to say to the group tomorrow, let’s focus here on us being really good early on and give them a reason not to want to play.”