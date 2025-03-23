GAMEDAY: Sabres at Jets

2:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

250323_BUF_2568x1444
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets got back into the win column after beating the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in overtime on Thursday. With the win the Jets became the second team in the NHL to reach the 100-point mark this season. Winnipeg finished their three-game road trip with a 2-1-0 record. The Jets begin a four-game homestand starting on Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres in an afternoon tilt.

The Sabres arrive in the Manitoba capital having dropped a 4-1 decision to the Minnesota Wild Saturday afternoon. Buffalo sits in last place in the Eastern Conference standings.

“We know where they are in the standings. But that one area for us, as a group, we’ve had it all year long where we’ve got teams coming in on back to backs from other places. It really doesn’t matter who the opposition is and how they play. It’s really about what we need to do,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“That first period is big. Us coming off a three-game road trip on the West Coast, we’ve got four at home here. We have to take care of our business. It’s what I’m going to say to the group tomorrow, let’s focus here on us being really good early on and give them a reason not to want to play.”

Winnipeg is currently riding an eight-game point streak at home (7-0-1) and have lost just twice in regulation at Canada Life Centre in the past 22 games (16-2-4). With four games in a row on home ice, the Jets are hoping to take advantage of a nice part of their schedule. Especially with Dallas, Colorado and Minnesota all winning on Saturday and playing well.

“Obviously, played lots on the road lately, so it's nice to be at home and great to play in front of our fans,” said Cole Perfetti.

“And these are obviously four really big games, and every game matters so much now coming down the stretch, so it’s, we know the task at hand, and we just got to take of business.”

Cole Perfetti has really turned on his offence as of late, since January 24 he has 18 points (8G, 10A) in 21 games and has set career highs in assists (28) and points (43). The 23-year-old said that some conversations with Scott Arniel over the summer really paved the way for his success this season.

“To have Arnie come in and call me throughout the summer and tell me, instill his faith and confidence in me. That does wonders for a player,” said Perfetti.

“And came in feeling great about myself and about the game and it's great when a coach kind of gives you his confidence and makes your confidence go through the roof to.”

The Jets will not have a morning skate today, so there is no official word on what the lineup will be including the starting goaltender. Luke Schenn was not at practice on Saturday because he flew back to Nashville to be with his wife and three kids. The 35-year-old will be in the lineup this afternoon against the Sabres.

“He’s got three young kids. We take off after these four for the road. I just wanted to make sure he has that time with his family,” said Arniel.

“We are late in the year, we’ve all been playing a lot of hockey. For him to miss (Saturday’s) practice, I don’t think it’s a big deal to jump back into it.”

Dylan Samberg and Schenn have developed into a solid defence pairing, the younger defenceman is enjoying the chance to play with Schenn.

“I feel we have been comfortable off the start. He is an easy player to play with, a big presence out there,” said Samberg.

“He is calm with the puck and good defensively. I feel that we work well together, and I am excited to see where it goes.”

Winnipeg is 9-3-1 in their past 13 games against Buffalo, including winning five of the past six games. The Jets are 42-for-48 (87.5%) on the penalty kill in their past 16 games against the Sabres, but also 3-for-26 (11.5%) on the power play in the past 11. Four of the past six matchups have been decided by one goal. The Jets have held Buffalo to two goals or less in nine of the past 11 contests.

