Three things - Highlight reel goal from Perfetti in Jets win

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets recorded their 51st win of the season beating the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 at Canada Life Centre. Kyle Connor, Mason Appleton and Cole Perfetti scored for the Jets who moved three points up on Washington for first overall and six points up on Dallas for first in the Central, the Stars have a game in hand. Connor Hellebuyck was outstanding again making 23 saves for his

KC KEEPS SCORING AGAINST CANUCKS

The last time the Canucks were in Winnipeg, Kyle Connor scored a natural hat trick in a 6:38 span in the first period to lead the Jets to a 6-1 win. With the Jets trailing 1-0 in the second period, Connor took a pass from Mark Scheifele in the neutral zone and fired a low shot past Thatcher Demko for his team leading 38th goal of the season. He is now just two goals shy of becoming the second player in Jets/Thrashers history with multiple 40-goal seasons - he would join Ilya Kovalchuk (5).