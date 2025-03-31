Hellebuyck named NHL’s Third Star of the Week

WINNIPEG, Mar. 31, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been named the NHL's Third Star of the Week for the period ending Mar. 30.

Hellebuyck, 31, began the week with 29 saves in an overtime win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. On Friday, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner stopped all 24 shots in Winnipeg’s 4-0 shutout win over the New Jersey Devils. Hellebuyck reached seven shutouts in 2024-25 to pass his own franchise record for most in a season. It was also his 44th career shutout to tie Ryan Miller for the second-most by an American-born goaltender in NHL history. He capped off the week with 24 saves in a win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Hellebuyck finished the week 3-0-0 with a shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a .961 save percentage.

Hellebuyck currently leads all NHL goaltenders in wins (43) and shutouts (7), while his GAA (2.01), and SV% (.925) are the best among goalies with more than 25 games played. The Commerce, Mich. native won his second Vezina Trophy and first William Jennings trophy in 2023-24. He was also named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team.

This is the fourth time this season and the eighth time in his career Hellebuyck has been selected in the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week. Hellebuyck is the fifth Jets weekly selection in 2024-25, and was the Third Star of the Month for November while Kyle Connor was the Second Star of the Month for October.

