Hellebuyck named NHL’s Third Star of the Week

This is fourth time this season Hellebuyck has been named one of Three Stars of Week

Helle3rdStar_WebPhoto
By Winnipeg Jets PR
@WpgJetsPR Press Release

WINNIPEG, Mar. 31, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been named the NHL's Third Star of the Week for the period ending Mar. 30.

​​

Hellebuyck, 31, began the week with 29 saves in an overtime win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. On Friday, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner stopped all 24 shots in Winnipeg’s 4-0 shutout win over the New Jersey Devils. Hellebuyck reached seven shutouts in 2024-25 to pass his own franchise record for most in a season. It was also his 44th career shutout to tie Ryan Miller for the second-most by an American-born goaltender in NHL history. He capped off the week with 24 saves in a win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Hellebuyck finished the week 3-0-0 with a shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a .961 save percentage.

Hellebuyck currently leads all NHL goaltenders in wins (43) and shutouts (7), while his GAA (2.01), and SV% (.925) are the best among goalies with more than 25 games played. The Commerce, Mich. native won his second Vezina Trophy and first William Jennings trophy in 2023-24. He was also named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team.

This is the fourth time this season and the eighth time in his career Hellebuyck has been selected in the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week. Hellebuyck is the fifth Jets weekly selection in 2024-25, and was the Third Star of the Month for November while Kyle Connor was the Second Star of the Month for October.

-#####-

News Feed

Three things - Highlight reel goal from Perfetti in Jets win

GAMEDAY: Canucks at Jets

Three things - Hellebuyck's shutout leads Jets to 50th win

GAMEDAY: Devils at Jets

Nino's friends

Three things - Jets clinch playoff berth, beat Caps in OT

GAMEDAY: Capitals at Jets

Vilardi out week-to-week

Three things - Lots of chances in loss to Sabres

GAMEDAY: Sabres at Jets

Three things - Jets get to 100 points

Life as a Jet creates full circle moment for Schenn

GAMEDAY: Jets at Oilers

Three things - Rare off night defensively for Jets

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks

Three things - Samberg starts road trip with OT winner

GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken

What's it like being traded twice in 24 hours with Luke Schenn