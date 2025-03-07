GAMEDAY: Jets at Devils

NEWARK - Fresh off a 4-1 win in Philadelphia, the Winnipeg Jets (43-16-4) get right back to action tonight against the New Jersey Devils tonight at Prudential Center.

It's the first meeting of the season between the two clubs, with the second game of the season series coming in exactly three weeks at Canada Life Centre.

Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, and Gabriel Vilardi combined for eight points in the victory over the Flyers, a win that snapped a three-game winless skid foor the Jets. The other good news for the Jets is that the power play has now scored four times in five opportunities on the road trip.

As for the Devils (33-24-6), they've dropped two straight games to end a five-game Western Conference road trip with a 2-3-0 record. Their wins came over Utah and Nashville, and the three defeats came at the hands of Colorado, Vegas, and Dallas. New Jersey holds down the third spot in the Metropolitan Division standings, four points clear of Columbus (who occupies the top wildcard spot).

The Jets won't hold a morning skate, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com