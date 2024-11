COLUMBUS - The Winnipeg Jets continue a short two-game road trip tonight when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

The Jets (9-1-0) are coming off a 6-2 win over Detroit on Wednesday, and want to continue to build on their strong start. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets (5-3-1) have won two straight games.

Stay tuned for all the line-up information from the morning skate at Nationwide Arena.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com