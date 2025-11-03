BLOG: LA might be scene of Lowry return

Jets captain Adam Lowry will be playing his first game since May 17

GettyImages-2215634088
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – So far, the Winnipeg Jets have done a great job playing without key players in their lineup.

A 9-3 start without the likes of Dylan Samberg, Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry should be recognized as really impressive. Monday morning at Canada Life Centre, one of those three returned to a familiar spot.

Lowry, who has been wearing normal-coloured jerseys during the last few practices finally skated beside and old friend, Nino Niederreiter and a newer face, Tanner Pearson on the Jets third line.

“We've played a lot together the last few years, so it's definitely great having him out there,” said Niederreiter.

“I mean, even just for a presence with the team, I think is a big, big key for us, obviously, our captain, our leader, and it's great having him back.”

Scott Arniel wouldn’t fully confirm if Lowry will play Tuesday night in Los Angeles, but its sure sounds like the captain will make his season debut in LA.

“We were looking at some things about maybe getting him in for the Pittsburgh game, but nothing lined up practice wise being able to get him into situations,” said Arniel.

“This is probably the better scenario because of having a good practice today and then playing the game, then having Wednesday off and then kind of get him to reset for the San Jose game (on Friday).”

Lowry has missed the first 12 games as he recovered from off-season hip surgery. The 32-year-old was asked who he has to convince more to play against the Kings more, the coach or the medical staff.

“Fortunately, I think we've already made that decision, so I don't really have to push too hard. I'm looking forward to being back out there, meeting with the guys,” said Lowry.

You never want to start the season not playing, but the group's done a great job, and they've been playing great. Hopefully, we don't disrupt things too much.”

Lowry said it has been a challenge having the team start the season without him

“When training camp was kicking off, the guys are joking, guys are bonding, you almost feel like an outsider,” said Lowry on the Ground Control podcast last week.

“I think that was the toughest part. There were days when I would come to the rink, I’d feel great, I’d want to push it, I wasn’t allowed. Then there were days where I felt like three or four days in a row, I felt the same and I didn’t feel like I was making progress. It’s kind of one of those things where you can’t speed up time.”

All that patience brings Lowry and the Jets to his imminent return, his longtime linemate knows that it will be a challenge for the captain not to try to do too much.

“It's like I said, he's a great player. He's very competitive, and he's great to have in the locker room and on the ice, and you’ve got to make sure he comes in and he wants to make sure he takes charge,” said Niederreiter.

“So, I think everybody's looking forward to having him back.”

Lowry understands that it will take some time to get to the point where he feels like his normal self on the ice.

“I think it is the reads. Generally, coming out of the summer, the first exhibition game or the first game, it is the speed of the game, guys come up on you quicker, you can’t admire any passes or there is a chance you are going to get hit right away and then just playing off my linemates,” said Lowry.

“It will be a little bit of a different look this year, so, just trying to get comfortable with them and talking to them on the bench and developing that chemistry.”

Not all the news was great on Monday morning as the Jets did not have Gustav Nyquist or Morgan Barron on the ice at practice.

“He got banged up in the third period there so he’s week to week. We’ll get a little bit more of an evaluation when we get home from this road trip,” said Arniel.

“He will be coming with us, but I don’t think he’ll be on the ice. Don’t quote me on that, but he may get a chance near the end. And then, Gus (Nyquist) is day to day.”

Samberg and Perfetti will also be on the six-game trip, they were in non-contact yellow today, but Arniel said there is a chance both could play at the end of it.

