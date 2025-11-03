BLOG: LA might be scene of Lowry return

WINNIPEG – So far, the Winnipeg Jets have done a great job playing without key players in their lineup.

A 9-3 start without the likes of Dylan Samberg, Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry should be recognized as really impressive. Monday morning at Canada Life Centre, one of those three returned to a familiar spot.

Lowry, who has been wearing normal-coloured jerseys during the last few practices finally skated beside and old friend, Nino Niederreiter and a newer face, Tanner Pearson on the Jets third line.

“We've played a lot together the last few years, so it's definitely great having him out there,” said Niederreiter.

“I mean, even just for a presence with the team, I think is a big, big key for us, obviously, our captain, our leader, and it's great having him back.”

Scott Arniel wouldn’t fully confirm if Lowry will play Tuesday night in Los Angeles, but its sure sounds like the captain will make his season debut in LA.

“We were looking at some things about maybe getting him in for the Pittsburgh game, but nothing lined up practice wise being able to get him into situations,” said Arniel.

“This is probably the better scenario because of having a good practice today and then playing the game, then having Wednesday off and then kind of get him to reset for the San Jose game (on Friday).”

Lowry has missed the first 12 games as he recovered from off-season hip surgery. The 32-year-old was asked who he has to convince more to play against the Kings more, the coach or the medical staff.

“Fortunately, I think we've already made that decision, so I don't really have to push too hard. I'm looking forward to being back out there, meeting with the guys,” said Lowry.

You never want to start the season not playing, but the group's done a great job, and they've been playing great. Hopefully, we don't disrupt things too much.”

Lowry said it has been a challenge having the team start the season without him

“When training camp was kicking off, the guys are joking, guys are bonding, you almost feel like an outsider,” said Lowry on the Ground Control podcast last week.

“I think that was the toughest part. There were days when I would come to the rink, I’d feel great, I’d want to push it, I wasn’t allowed. Then there were days where I felt like three or four days in a row, I felt the same and I didn’t feel like I was making progress. It’s kind of one of those things where you can’t speed up time.”