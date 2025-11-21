Thoughts and Observations from the Islanders 6-1-0 Road Trip

There was a lot to like from the New York Islanders’ recent road trip, which saw them go 6-1-0 on a seven-game gauntlet.

They picked up 12 of a possible 14 points and that has them tied with the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars for the most points in the NHL since Nov. 8

Points are points – and while the old adage is they don’t ask how, the how may be worth looking into a little bit, as the Isles beat top-flight competition on the road.

The Dallas Stars had won five straight games before the Isles scored a 3-2 win on Tuesday. The Utah Mammoth were 5-1-0 at home prior to the Isles 3-2 OT win. The Isles were also the first team to beat New Jersey on home ice, snapping the Devils’ seven-game home winning streak with a 3-2 OT win that was four seconds away from being a regulation victory. The Detroit Red Wings led – and are still leading – the Atlantic Division, despite a 5-0 drubbing by the Isles. New York has now beat Detroit 12-2 over their two meetings this season.

Five of the Islanders seven opponents were in a playoff position when the teams met.

While the New York Rangers were not in a playoff position and had struggled on home ice to start the year, this was a team that beat the Islanders four times last season by a combined score of 23-5. A 5-0 Isles win was about as far a cry from last year as you could hope for.