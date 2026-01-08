Takeaways From Mathieu Darche’s Midseason Availability

Isles GM and EVP provides updates on Bo Horvat, Alexander Romanov, Semyon Varlamov and gives his assessment of the team

NYI at NSH 1/8: Mathieu Darche

By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

New York Islanders General Manager and EVP Mathieu Darche met with the media on Thursday morning, giving updates on various player injuries and assessments at the midpoint of the season.

Horvat Not in Nashville

Bo Horvat did not join the Islanders in Nashville for the start of the team’s seven-game road trip. Darche said it would be easier for Horvat to continue treatment on Long Island and that the team hopes he’s able to join them on their trip.

“I definitely expect him [back] way before the Olympic break,” Darche said. “I'd like to [have him] at the end of this trip, but if not, it's not the end of the world. If it is, good for us, so we want to make sure we do it right, so he doesn't take a step back.”

Horvat missed five games with an injury from Dec. 13-23 and played four games before suffering a lower-body injury on Jan. 1 against Utah. Darche said the injuries are in a similar area, but the injuries aren’t related to each other.

“He didn’t come back too early,” Darche said. “It's just a bad luck that it happened on the same part of the body.”

Horvat leads the Islanders with 21 goals and is second on the team with 33 points.

Update on Varlamov

Semyon Varlamov is continuing to skate at Northwell Health Ice Center, but there’s no timetable for his return.

“He's doing a bit more on the ice,” Darche said. “You can see him in drills dropping more, doing movements. We said from the start was going to be a long term, step by step, and there has been no setbacks, by any means. But it's one of those injuries that the progress, you can't predict it.”

Romanov Progressing

Alexander Romanov is progressing well from his shoulder surgery and while there’s no timetable for his return, Darche said there was a “chance” he could be back in the playoffs, should the Islanders make it.

Romanov suffered his injury on Nov. 18 in Dallas and is expected to miss 5-6 months.

Lee and Pageau Contracts

Darche said there were no updates on contract extensions for Anders Lee and JG Pageau, who are both in the last year of their current deals.

“We said at beginning of the year, let's see how the season goes,” Darche said. “So we haven't talked lately, but I talk to the players all the time, so they know where I stand. We're still going through the season, and we'll see where it goes.”

“They know I'm happy with them,” Darche added. “They know I'm happy they're part of our team. And then we'll just go from there.”

JG Pageau Trivia

Think you know JG Pageau? Answer all five questions correctly for a chance to win a signed puck! Trivia presented by Rheem Heating and A/C.

Team Assessment

The Islanders (52 points) are currently in second place in the Metropolitan Division, three points back of the Carolina Hurricanes (55 points).

While it’s a good spot to be in, the Isles are only four points clear of the Buffalo Sabres (48 points) who are the first team on the outside of the playoffs and the Sabres also have two games in hand.

“[I’m] happy that we've set ourselves in a position to fight and be in the playoffs,” Darche said. “If you sit on it, things can change pretty quick… you win three in a row, you're in first place. You lose three in a row, you might be out of the playoffs. So we have to keep fighting.”

Overall, Darche is pleased with the progress of his team.

“I like where the team is at. I like the vibe around our team. I like how the players care about each other and stand up for each other and want to win and want to have success,” Darche said. “We're going the right direction,

Schaefer Assessment

Matthew Schaefer’s progression came up during the availability and Darche provided his assessment of how the rookie has handled the rigors of the NHL.

“I’d say he’s been adequate,” Darche joked.

Darche said he’s been happy with how Schaefer has grown his workload as the season has gone in, both in terms of ice time, but also matchups.

“His progression is outstanding,” Darche said. “What's great about Matthew is he's not going to sit on it, because sometimes young guys and maturity, they might think, hey, everything's great. I'm so good and I don't have to work. He keeps working every day, and so I think he's still going to improve, just because he's young and the work he puts in, he's just going to become a better defenseman.”

News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders at Predators

Islanders React to World Juniors

The Skinny: Islanders 9, Devils 0

Takeaways: Duclair, Sorokin Lead Islanders 9-0 Rout Over Devils

Sorokin Sets Islanders Shutout Record, Earns Fourth Iron Man Mask, in 9-0 Win Over Devils 

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 6, 2026

Three Islanders Prospects Earn Medals at 2026 World Juniors

Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

Islanders to Host First Responders Night vs Devils

Isles Day-to-Day: Sorokin to Start vs Devils, Schaefer Misses Practice

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Maple Leafs 3 OT

Schaefer Earns Second Iron Man Mask in 4-3 Overtime Win Over Maple Leafs 

Takeaways: Schaefer Buries Overtime Goal in 4-3 OT Victory Over Toronto

Game Preview: Islanders vs Maple Leafs

Isles Day-to-Day: McWard Recalled, Will Play Saturday Against Maple Leafs

Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat Misses Practice, Sorokin Skates 

Isles Day-to-Day: Warren Returned to Bridgeport on Loan

The Skinny: Mammoth 7, Islanders 2