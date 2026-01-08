Takeaways From Mathieu Darche’s Midseason Availability

New York Islanders General Manager and EVP Mathieu Darche met with the media on Thursday morning, giving updates on various player injuries and assessments at the midpoint of the season.

Horvat Not in Nashville

Bo Horvat did not join the Islanders in Nashville for the start of the team’s seven-game road trip. Darche said it would be easier for Horvat to continue treatment on Long Island and that the team hopes he’s able to join them on their trip.

“I definitely expect him [back] way before the Olympic break,” Darche said. “I'd like to [have him] at the end of this trip, but if not, it's not the end of the world. If it is, good for us, so we want to make sure we do it right, so he doesn't take a step back.”

Horvat missed five games with an injury from Dec. 13-23 and played four games before suffering a lower-body injury on Jan. 1 against Utah. Darche said the injuries are in a similar area, but the injuries aren’t related to each other.

“He didn’t come back too early,” Darche said. “It's just a bad luck that it happened on the same part of the body.”

Horvat leads the Islanders with 21 goals and is second on the team with 33 points.

Update on Varlamov

Semyon Varlamov is continuing to skate at Northwell Health Ice Center, but there’s no timetable for his return.

“He's doing a bit more on the ice,” Darche said. “You can see him in drills dropping more, doing movements. We said from the start was going to be a long term, step by step, and there has been no setbacks, by any means. But it's one of those injuries that the progress, you can't predict it.”