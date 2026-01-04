Schaefer Earns Second Iron Man Mask in 4-3 Overtime Win Over Maple Leafs 

Matthew Schaefer scores twice against the Toronto Maple Leafs

schaefer-iron-man
By Luca Dallasta

Matthew Schaefer’s second-career OT winner earned him his second Iron Man mask as the New York Islanders player of the game.

Schaefer netted two goals, including the overtime winner with 48.1 seconds remaining in the extra frame, as the New York Islanders beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night.

Mathew Barzal dished Schaefer a backhanded pass to the slot, where he was all alone and beat Joseph Woll on the glove side to seal a comeback victory for New York.

"The second one was all Barzal,” Schaefer said. “[He] drew the man and then passed it right to me and I was right down mainway.”

TOR@NYI: Schaefer scores goal

In the process, he became the first ever 18-year-old defenseman to have two multi-goal games in NHL history.

Schaefer showed off his speed on his first strike as he skated in one-on-three in the Maple Leafs zone, zipped around defenseman Morgan Rielly cut across the crease and beat Woll to tie the game at 2-2 11:10 into the third period. The goal had the Islanders faithful chanting his name for minutes.

“Every night it’s a 10 out of 10,” Schaefer said about the crowd at UBS Arena. “When they chant your name, you get fired up and just want to stay out there.”

Schaefer also swayed momentum in the defensive zone. He delivered a big check on former Islanders forward John Tavares with 4:49 remaining in the third period.

TOR@NYI: Schaefer scores goal against Joseph Woll

“Schaefer put on a heck of a show in the third period,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said after the win. “He’s a game-changer. I was happy with the way we played in the third period.”

The rookie totaled two points (2G), one takeaway and one blocked shot in 22:11 TOI in the overtime win. Schaefer is up to 28 points (12G, 16A) this season.

Bo Horvat was the most recent Iron Man mask recipient before Schaefer.

Related Content

Takeaways: Schaefer Buries Overtime Goal in 4-3 OT Victory Over Toronto

News Feed

Takeaways: Schaefer Buries Overtime Goal in 4-3 OT Victory Over Toronto

Game Preview: Islanders vs Maple Leafs

Isles Day-to-Day: McWard Recalled, Will Play Saturday Against Maple Leafs

Follow the Isles at the 2026 World Juniors

Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat Misses Practice, Sorokin Skates 

Isles Day-to-Day: Warren Returned to Bridgeport on Loan

The Skinny: Mammoth 7, Islanders 2

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 7-2 to Utah

Game Preview: Islanders vs Mammoth

Bo Horvat on Making Team Canada, Sharing Moment with Family

Bo Horvat Named to Team Canada for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Blackhawks 2 SO

Horvat Gets Iron Man Mask for Shootout Winner in 3-2 SO Win Over Blackhawks

Takeaways: Islanders Pull Off 3-2 SO Win Over Blackhawks

Isles Day to Day: Ritchie In, MacLean Out Against Blackhawks

Game Preview: Islanders at Blackhawks Dec. 30

The Skinny: Blue Jackets 4, Islanders 2

Takeaways: The Islanders Drop 4-2 Decision to Blue Jackets