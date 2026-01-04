Schaefer Earns Second Iron Man Mask in 4-3 Overtime Win Over Maple Leafs 

Matthew Schaefer’s second-career OT winner earned him his second Iron Man mask as the New York Islanders player of the game.

Schaefer netted two goals, including the overtime winner with 48.1 seconds remaining in the extra frame, as the New York Islanders beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night.

Mathew Barzal dished Schaefer a backhanded pass to the slot, where he was all alone and beat Joseph Woll on the glove side to seal a comeback victory for New York.

"The second one was all Barzal,” Schaefer said. “[He] drew the man and then passed it right to me and I was right down mainway.”