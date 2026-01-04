Takeaways: Schaefer Buries Overtime Goal in 4-3 OT Victory Over Toronto

Two big goals from Matthew Schaefer turned into two big points for the New York Islanders.

Schaefer’s OT-winner with 48 seconds left in the extra frame completed the comeback for the Islanders. Schaefer also helped key the comeback, as he scored one of the Islanders’ tying goal – to make it 2-2 – in the third period. Emil Heineman’s tally forced over time, and Adam Pelech rounded out the scoring, while Mathew Barzal and Jonathan Drouin each contributed two assists. Auston Matthews scored twice and became Toronto’s all-time leading goal scorer, while Nicholas Robertson also potted a goal for the Maple Leafs.

David Rittich made 18 saves for the win in his seventh consecutive start, while Joseph Woll stopped 21 of 25 in the OT loss.

“Schaefer put on a heck of a show in the third period,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said after the win. “He’s a game-changer. I was happy with the way we played in the third period.

The win pulled the Islanders (50 points) within one point of the first-place Carolina Hurricanes (51 points).