Takeaways: Schaefer Buries Overtime Goal in 4-3 OT Victory Over Toronto

A two-goal third period forces overtime for the Islanders and Matthew Schaefer got the job done with a thrilling overtime goal

By Rachel Luscher
Two big goals from Matthew Schaefer turned into two big points for the New York Islanders.

Schaefer’s OT-winner with 48 seconds left in the extra frame completed the comeback for the Islanders. Schaefer also helped key the comeback, as he scored one of the Islanders’ tying goal – to make it 2-2 – in the third period. Emil Heineman’s tally forced over time, and Adam Pelech rounded out the scoring, while Mathew Barzal and Jonathan Drouin each contributed two assists. Auston Matthews scored twice and became Toronto’s all-time leading goal scorer, while Nicholas Robertson also potted a goal for the Maple Leafs.

David Rittich made 18 saves for the win in his seventh consecutive start, while Joseph Woll stopped 21 of 25 in the OT loss.

“Schaefer put on a heck of a show in the third period,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said after the win. “He’s a game-changer. I was happy with the way we played in the third period.

The win pulled the Islanders (50 points) within one point of the first-place Carolina Hurricanes (51 points).

TOR at NYI | Recap

TAKEAWAYS

- A two-goal third period fueled the Islanders comeback after they found themselves trailing 2-1 after 40 minutes. Schaefer blew past three Maple Leafs defenders and drove to the net, burying his 11th goal of the season to tie the game at two with 8:50 left in the game, energizing the team. The Maple Leafs took the momentum right back as Robertson’s goal 1:10 later, but the Islanders kept pushing. Heineman found his 13th goal of the season by burying a lateral pass from Barzal with 2:45 left in the third period to force overtime.

“The reaction from the bench after that goal, guys were pissed off, they were not happy. I loved that our guys stuck with it, we kept playing. I was happy to see [Heineman] get that tying goal.”

TOR@NYI: Schaefer scores goal

- In OT, Schaefer caught Barzal’s spin-o-rama pass in the right dot and wristed a laser past Woll to win the game for the Islanders. It was Schaefer’s 12th goal of the season and second career OT winner. Roy saw the goal as a culmination of how hard the Islanders fought in the third period, where they recorded the first nine shots on goal in the frame and carried momentum into the extra frame.

“It was a buildup,” Roy said of Schaefer’s overtime winner. “I thought we were really good in the third period. We kept our game simple and that’s the hockey where we’ll have success.”

- The Islanders struck first with Pelech’s goal, but two goals from Matthews put the Maple Leafs in the driver’s seat. Matthews went forehand to backhand to bury his 19th goal of the season to tie the game at one, shortly after Cole McWard’s long shot from the point hit the crossbar. He scored again late in the second period, becoming the franchise leader in goals scored with his 421st goal, passing Mats Sundin (420).

TOR@NYI: Schaefer scores goal against Joseph Woll

- The Islanders comeback win showed a lot of resilience and so did Schaefer. He said he was feeling a bit under the weather heading into the contest, but he was powered by the fans and his mom, as he said he felt his late mother Jennifer a little extra.

“My mom gave me a little bit of strength throughout this game, to just keep going,” Schaefer said. “My mom’s always got my back no matter what. I wish I was as strong as her, I will never be because moms are the strongest people. She definitely gave me strength.

- In addition to his two goals, Roy also praised Schaefer’s defensive game. He also brought the physicality, laying a big hit on former Islander John Tavares late in the third.

TOR@NYI: Heineman scores goal against Joseph Woll

- Heineman established a new career-high with his 20th point of the season with a secondary assist on Schaefer’s OT goal and a huge goal in the third period to tie the score at three apiece.

- Cole McWard made his Islanders debut after he was recalled from Bridgeport on Saturday morning. He recorded one hit, one takeaway and one blocked shot in 14:50 TOI on a pair with Scott Mayfield.

“I like his poise with the puck,” Roy said of McWard. “He keeps it simple and he really did a nice job in his first game.”

- Pelech netted his third goal of the season with a seeing-eye shot from the point beat Woll at the 1:10 mark of the second period. It was his third goal in his last 15 games.

- The Islanders have won eight of their last 10 home games.

UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 4, Maple Leafs 3 OT

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' 4-3 OT win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 3, 2026 at UBS Arena. Photos by Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders, Sam Johnston/New York Islanders, Michael Mooney/New York Islanders, Emeline Malkin/New York Islanders, Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images and Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images.

NEXT GAME

The Islanders wrap a three-game homestand with a contest against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 7PM.

