Islanders React to World Juniors

Blink and you would have missed it. The 2026 World Juniors have come and gone, with three New York Islanders prospects – Victor Eklund, Tomas Poletin and Kashawn Aitcheson – bringing home medals for their respective countries. The 10-day tournament featured goals, hits and skills from the next generation of NHL stars and the next generation of Islanders.

Team Sweden won it all with a 4-2 victory over Team Czechia in the final game on Monday night. It was Sweden’s first gold medal at the tournament in 14 years, a source of pride for Swedish Islanders like Emil Heineman,

“[It’s a] great feeling,” Heineman said. “Even though you’re not a part of it, you’re still cheering for your country. So, [I’m] just so happy for us as a country.”

Eklund, the Islanders 2025 first-round pick (16th overall) put on an impressive showing at the World Juniors, with eight points (2G, 6A) in seven games in Sweden’s gold medal run. He even was named Sweden’s player of the game in the championship game, recording a goal and an assist.

“He played real well [and] had that grit in his play,” Heineman said of Eklund. “I thought his line created a lot for Sweden and he has a really strong end.”

Heineman’s home nation provided him with bragging rights in the Islanders’ locker room. Even so, the 24-year-old forward didn’t need to use them.

“I figured everybody knew Sweden was going to win that one,” Heineman said. “That’s why [there’s] not a lot of chirping around here.”