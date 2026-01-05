Islanders to Host First Responders Night vs Devils

MYSTERY PUCKS
A mystery puck fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, where autographed pucks will be available for purchase for $50 at the Community Relations table at Section 109/110. Proceeds will benefit the Islanders Children’s Foundation.
CEREMONIAL PUCK DROP
A police officer, firefighter and EMT will be part of Tuesday’s special puck drop.
John Steve Fitzpatrick, a dedicated member of the Nassau County Police Department for four decades, currently serves as the Commanding Officer of the NCPD Homicide Squad. Throughout a distinguished 40-year career, Fitzpatrick has demonstrated unwavering commitment to public service, leadership, and justice. He is set to retire in January 2026, leaving behind a legacy of integrity and service. Beyond law enforcement, he is a lifelong Islanders fan and a proud Season Ticket Member.
Michael V. Meyers is an Assistant Chief of the FDNY and serves as Chief of Training, overseeing all Fire and EMS training at the FDNY Fire Academy and EMS Academy. His role includes managing probationary classes and the ongoing education of firefighters, officers, EMTs, and paramedics. Chief Meyers previously served as Chief of Safety and as the Office of Emergency Management Liaison for Fire and EMS Operations. He began his career as a firefighter in Ladder 175 in Brooklyn and progressed through key leadership roles, including Rescue 4, Ladder 11, Ladder 4, Battalion 9, and Deputy Chief in Safety. He currently leads the FDNY Incident Management Team.
Paramedic Christopher Dolley, an EMT since 2015, advanced to his current role as a Paramedic in July 2020. Demonstrating a broad commitment to emergency services, Chris is also an active member of both the CISM (Critical Incident Stress Management) team and contributes his expertise to Special Operations. He is also an Assistant Chief for the Wantagh Fire Department. His dedicated service reflects a deep commitment to both patient care and broader emergency response initiatives.