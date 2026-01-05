Islanders to Host First Responders Night vs Devils

The New York Islanders are hosting their annual First Responders Night, sponsored by Northwell, at UBS Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

First Responders Night honors healthcare workers, paramedics, EMTs, police officers and firefighters, who selflessly protect and serve the community every day.

NATIONAL ANTHEM

The Northwell Health Nurse Choir will perform the national anthem ahead of puck drop.

PLAZA ACTIVATIONS

First responder vehicles will be on display on the on Tuesday evening, including vintage police cars, a vintage mini fire truck, EMT bus and an Elmont Fire Department Truck.

JERSEY AUCTION

The Islanders will arrive at the game with special jerseys designed for First Responders Night, and these jerseys will be autographed and up for auction, with proceeds benefitting the Islanders Children's Foundation.

Bidding is open now through Jan. 17. Bid HERE.