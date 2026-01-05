Islanders to Host First Responders Night vs Devils

The New York Islanders are honoring first responders in the community during Tuesday’s game against the New Jersey Devils

2526_117_NYI-ThemeNights-FristResponders-Badge+Header
By New York Islanders Community Relations
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders are hosting their annual First Responders Night, sponsored by Northwell, at UBS Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

First Responders Night honors healthcare workers, paramedics, EMTs, police officers and firefighters, who selflessly protect and serve the community every day.

NATIONAL ANTHEM

The Northwell Health Nurse Choir will perform the national anthem ahead of puck drop.

PLAZA ACTIVATIONS

First responder vehicles will be on display on the on Tuesday evening, including vintage police cars, a vintage mini fire truck, EMT bus and an Elmont Fire Department Truck.

JERSEY AUCTION

The Islanders will arrive at the game with special jerseys designed for First Responders Night, and these jerseys will be autographed and up for auction, with proceeds benefitting the Islanders Children's Foundation.

Bidding is open now through Jan. 17. Bid HERE.

First Responders Jersey Auction

Bid on the jerseys by texting 'ISLES' to 76278 until Jan. 17 at 10 PM. The auction winners will also receive two (2) lower bowl tickets to the Islanders game on 1/31.

MYSTERY PUCKS

A mystery puck fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, where autographed pucks will be available for purchase for $50 at the Community Relations table at Section 109/110. Proceeds will benefit the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

CEREMONIAL PUCK DROP

A police officer, firefighter and EMT will be part of Tuesday’s special puck drop.

John Steve Fitzpatrick, a dedicated member of the Nassau County Police Department for four decades, currently serves as the Commanding Officer of the NCPD Homicide Squad. Throughout a distinguished 40-year career, Fitzpatrick has demonstrated unwavering commitment to public service, leadership, and justice. He is set to retire in January 2026, leaving behind a legacy of integrity and service. Beyond law enforcement, he is a lifelong Islanders fan and a proud Season Ticket Member.

Michael V. Meyers is an Assistant Chief of the FDNY and serves as Chief of Training, overseeing all Fire and EMS training at the FDNY Fire Academy and EMS Academy. His role includes managing probationary classes and the ongoing education of firefighters, officers, EMTs, and paramedics. Chief Meyers previously served as Chief of Safety and as the Office of Emergency Management Liaison for Fire and EMS Operations. He began his career as a firefighter in Ladder 175 in Brooklyn and progressed through key leadership roles, including Rescue 4, Ladder 11, Ladder 4, Battalion 9, and Deputy Chief in Safety. He currently leads the FDNY Incident Management Team.

Paramedic Christopher Dolley, an EMT since 2015, advanced to his current role as a Paramedic in July 2020. Demonstrating a broad commitment to emergency services, Chris is also an active member of both the CISM (Critical Incident Stress Management) team and contributes his expertise to Special Operations. He is also an Assistant Chief for the Wantagh Fire Department. His dedicated service reflects a deep commitment to both patient care and broader emergency response initiatives.

1920x1080 1

COMMUNITY HERO PROGRAM

Each month, the Islanders and Northwell Health honor local first responders by selecting a standout individual who makes a difference in the local community.

NYPD Police Officer Thomas Mitchell is the Community Hero of the Month for January.

Thomas Mitchell has been an Islanders fan for as long as his family can remember, and he truly adores what the team stands for as well as the positive impact they have on the community.

Twenty years ago, in 2005, Thomas was injured in the line of duty while working as an NYPD police officer for the 101st Precinct, an injury that resulted in him becoming a quadriplegic. Since his injury, Thomas has continued to work with the NYPD by educating fellow officers on partner safety, delivering speeches across all five boroughs. His speeches emphasize the importance of returning home safely to their families after every call and the need to remain vigilant at all times while on duty.The Islanders have played a meaningful role in his recovery, from watching games in his hospital bed to now being able to attend games together at UBS Arena. Thomas’s dedication, service, and unwavering commitment have been a true blessing to his family, and this recognition would be the ultimate honor for him.

HOCKEY WITH A HEART CHARITIES

Jan. 6, 2026 - Answer the Call

Provide financial assistance and a network of support to the families of New York City Police Officers, Firefighters, Port Authority Police, and EMS personnel who have been killed in the line of duty.

Jan. 6, 2026 - Tunnel To Towers

The mission of Tunnel to Towers is to honor the sacrifice of first responders who gave their lives on 9/11 by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families, and by building smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans.

Jan. 6, 2026 - Billy Moon Foundation

The Billy Moon Foundation is a 501(c)3 charity. The Foundation’s heart is to provide support, advocacy and awareness for organ donation. Organ donation can have a profound impact on not just a recipient, but donors and communities as well. We strive to be that lifeline of support for those in need.

Jan. 6, 2026 - Northwell Foundation

Every gift to Northwell Health fuels our ambition to fearlessly disrupt the expected standards. Across Northwell, they believe in the power and potential impact philanthropy can have on research, patient care and education.

