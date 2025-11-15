Takeaways: Schaefer’s OT Winner Lifts Islanders To 3-2 Win Over Utah

Matthew Schaefer scored his first-career OT winner on Friday night, lifting the New York Islanders to a 3-2 win over the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center.

Emil Heineman and Jonathan Drouin scored for the Islanders in regulation, while JJ Peterka and Dylan Guenther scored for Utah. David Rittich stopped 27 of 29 shots faced in the win, while Karel Vejmelka made 19 saves in the overtime loss for Utah.

The win marks the third straight OT win – a franchise first – and their fourth straight win overall to improve to 4-0-0 on their current trip. Friday also marked the second straight game where the Isles were down by a goal, found the tying tally late in the third period and got the job done in overtime.

“If you look at the last two games, trailing and coming back to tie the game and winning it in OT, it’s good for our confidence,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “We were confident that we could come back. That shows a lot of character.”