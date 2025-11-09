Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Rangers 5-0

Night and day.

That’s how Bo Horvat described Saturday night’s 5-0 win over the New York Rangers, one day after Friday night’s loss to the Minnesota Wild.

The Isles turned the page quickly, with different lines, different swagger and most importantly a different result at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

“It was a night and day difference from our last game,” said Horvat, who scored a pair of goals. “That’s how we have to play more often.”

Ilya Sorokin stopped all 33 shots he saw for his first shutout of the year and the 23rd of his career – breaking a tie for second all-time with Billy Smith. Jonathan Drouin contributed three points (1G, 2A) in the victory, JG Pageau, who also had a three-point game (1G, 2A) scored an empty-netter to seal it and Anders Lee poured a little salt in the wound after the fact.

The win was the Islanders first at MSG in exactly three years and snapped a five-game winless stretch against the Blueshirts. The Islanders five goals on Saturday night equaled their entire offensive output against the Rangers from last season.

“It was important for us to come here and play with a lot of confidence in some swagger,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said.