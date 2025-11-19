Takeaways: Islanders Defeat Stars 3-2  

The New York Islanders resumed their winning ways on their road trip, skating to a dramatic 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday night.

Cal Ritchie, Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri (SHG) led the way offensively for the Islanders, who won for the fifth time in six games and snapped Dallas’ five-game winning streak in the process. David Rittich was solid between the pipes in his seventh start for the Isles, turning aside 22 of 24 shots in the win. Jason Robertson scored twice for the Stars and Jake Oettinger made 19 saves in the loss.

The Islanders are 5-1-0 on the road trip and improved to 7-4-1 on the road overall this season. Only the Rangers (9-1-1) and Kings (9-2-2) have more road wins this season.

“It’s a solid road trip and it was a solid road game tonight,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “I’m very impressed with the way we’re playing. Our guys are playing solid hockey right now. Very good decisions with the puck, it was a hard-fought game. We played well enough to win.”