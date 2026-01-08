Game Preview: Islanders at Predators

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (24-15-4) AT NASHVILLE PREDATORS (19-19-4)
8:00 PM | BRIDGESTONE ARENA
WATCH/STREAM: ESPN + | HULU
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
The New York Islanders will look to make it three wins in a row as they face the Nashville Predators on the road on Thursday night. This is the first game of a seven-game road trip.
New York is coming off a 9-0 victory against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Anthony Duclair led the way with five points (3G, 2A), and 10 other Islanders skaters notched a point in the win. Ilya Sorokin made a season-high 44 saves for his 26th career shutout – setting a new Islanders record – in his return from injury.
PROJECTED LINES
Here is how the Islanders lined up on Tuesday night against the Devils. Check back after Thursday’s morning skate for any updates to the lineup.
Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Emil Heineman
Jonathan Drouin – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Marc Gatcomb – Cal Ritchie – Max Shabanov
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Anthony Duclair
Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Scott Mayfield – Cole McWard
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich