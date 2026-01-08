Game Preview: Islanders at Predators

DUCLAIR DOMINATES DEVILS

Anthony Duclair recorded his first career five-point game (3G, 2A) in the win against the Devils. Duclair, who was a healthy scratch in the two games prior to Tuesday, scored his three goals on just three shots, two of which were wrist shot snipes from the left circle.

It was his first multi-goal game of the season and first hat-trick since Dec. 14, 2019, when he was with the Ottawa Senators.

“I’m happy for him,” said Head Coach Patrick Roy after Tuesday’s win. “I know it was hard for him to be a healthy scratch the last couple games, so I’m pretty happy to see him bounce [back] tonight.”

Per OptaStats, he was the first NHL player to notch a natural hat-trick, five or more points and a plus-six rating in a game since Wayne Gretzky did it on February 18, 1981. The forward is also the first Islander to notch five points in a game since Mathew Barzal achieved the feat on Apr. 1, 2021, against the Washington Capitals.

Duclair is tied for seventh on the Islanders with 18 points (7G, 11A) in 40 games this season.

SEASON SERIES

This is the first of two meetings between the Islanders and Predators. New York has split the two-game season series with Nashville in each of the last two seasons.

The Isles are looking ot hit the right note in the Music City, as they are 0-4-2 in their last six trips to Nashville.

The Isles will host the Preds at UBS Arena in the second game of the season series on Jan. 31.