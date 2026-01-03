Game Preview: Islanders vs Maple Leafs

SOROKIN UPDATE

Ilya Sorokin (IR) joined the Islanders at practice on Friday for the first time since the team announced he’s dealing with a nagging injury. Sorokin has missed five games and last played in the 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 19.

The 30-year-old will not start against the Maple Leafs, but is expected back up and then to return to the crease against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Sorokin is 12-10-2 with a 2.55 GAA, a .910 SV% and three shutouts this season.

HORVAT OUT

Bo Horvat missed practice on Friday, and Head Coach Patrick Roy ruled him out until he is reevaluated at the end of the week.

The Canadian forward exited the game in the third period and did not return after he collided with Utah’s Sean Durzi.

Horvat leads the Isles with 33 points (21G, 12A) in 36 games played this season.

WARREN RETURNED

Marshall Warren was returned to the Bridgeport Islanders on loan, the Islanders announced on Friday morning.

The defenseman played eight NHL games for the Islanders and notched three assists, seven shots on goal, seven hits and five blocked shots, averaging 11:29 TOI.

RITTICH TO START AGAINST MAPLE LEAFS

David Rittich is expected to get the nod between the posts against the Maple Leafs. Rittich is 3-4-1 with a 2.80 GAA, a .917 SV% and one shutout all-time against Toronto. Rittich is 10-5-2 with a 2.46 GAA, a .909 SV% and two shutouts this season.

SCHAEFER SCORES

Matthew Schaefer scored a power-play goal in the 7-2 loss on Tuesday night. At 18 years and 118 days old, Scheafer became the youngest defenseman in NHL history to eclipse 10 career goals.

This accomplishment came one game after he became the youngest defenseman in NHL history to reach 25 career points.

Schaefer is up to 26 points (10G, 16A) in his rookie campaign.