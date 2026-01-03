Game Preview: Islanders vs Maple Leafs

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (22-15-4) VS TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (19-15-6)
7 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS
WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
The New York Islanders will look to bounce back on Saturday, as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena.
The Isles are coming off a 7-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Thursday afternoon. Matthew Schaefer and Cal Ritchie found the back of the net in the defeat. David Rittich made nine saves on 14 shots and Marcus Hogberg replaced Rittich in the third period and stopped five of the seven shots he faced in his season debut.
PROJECTED LINES
Here is how the Islanders lined up at practice on Friday at UBS Arena.
Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Emil Heineman
Max Shabanov – JG Pageau – Max Tsyplakov
Jonathan Drouin – Cal Ritchie – Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatomb
Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist – Scott Mayfield