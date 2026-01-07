The Skinny: Islanders 9, Devils 0

Game 43

Isles 9, New Jersey 0

Anthony Duclair scored a natural hat trick, added two assists, and became the first Islander in over 40 years to go +6, while Ilya Sorokin made 44 saves to establish a franchise record with his 26th career shutout as the Isles matched the most one-sided win in club history with a 9-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils before a sellout crowd of 17,255 at UBS Arena.

Matthew Barzal scored a goal and added two assists, including the winning goal just 68 seconds into the game. Sorokin's 44 saves are the most ever in an NHL game by a goalie who wins by shutout by at least seven goals.

The Isles are 9-2-0 in their last eleven home games and 20-10-3 in their last 33 games overall; they will begin a seven-game road trip on Thursday in Nashville.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Mathew Barzal (11) Ryan Pulock (17), Matthew Schaefer (17) 01:08 NJD 0,NYI 1

Anthony Duclair (5) Adam Pelech (4) 04:01 NJD 0,NYI 2

Anthony Duclair (6) Casey Cizikas (6) 13:31 NJD 0,NYI 3

2nd Period

Anthony Duclair (7) Mathew Barzal (23), Tony DeAngelo (14) 03:29 NJD 0,NYI 4

Simon Holmstrom (9) Mathew Barzal (24), Ryan Pulock (18) 11:12 NJD 0,NYI 5

3rd Period

Casey Cizikas (4) 01:34 NJD 0,NYI 6

Tony DeAngelo (2) Anthony Duclair (10), Max Shabanov (11) 11:28 NJD 0,NYI 7

Calum Ritchie (7) Tony DeAngelo (15) 18:36 NJD 0,NYI 8

Casey Cizikas (5) Anthony Duclair (11), Scott Mayfield (5) 19:02 NJD 0,NYI 9

The Skinny

The Isles are 24-12-4 since they opened 0-3-0; the 52 points since October 16th are the most of any team in the Eastern Conference…The Isles did not have a power play and killed three Devil power plays; the Isles are 11-53 on the power play in the last nineteen games and have killed 20-25 over the last nine games…The Isles improve to 12-3-1 when leading after two periods … Ritchie’s goal gives the Isles 24 rookie goals this season, tying Montreal for the NHL lead… The Isles go nine games over NHL-.500 for the first time this season… The Isles have sold out the last seven home games and 12 of their 24 home games this season...The Isles scored nine times just one game after ending a streak of being held to two goals or fewer in nine consecutive games (4-4-1)…Ilya Sorokin faced at least 40 shots for the 33rd time in his career (2nd in club history to Billy Smith – 46 times); John Gibson (39) is the only goalie to face 40 shots more often than Sorokin since Sorokin debuted in the 2020-21 season…Matthew Schaefer extended his point streak to four games (3-2-5)…The Isles improve to +9 on the season at 5-on-5 (82-73) while New Jersey falls to -27 (69-96)…Anthony Duclair has five goals in eleven goals against Jacob Markstrom.

The Standings

The Isles remain in 2nd place in the Metropolitan Division as they remain three point behind Carolina and remain one point ahead of Philadelphia.

Milestone Men

• Ilya Sorokin recorded his 26th career shutout, breaking the club record he shared with Chico Resch. Resch had held at least a share of the club record since February 25, 1975 (50 years, 315 days ago).

• Sorokin recorded his fifth career shutout with at least 40 saves; all other goalies in club history have combined for eight shutouts with at least 40 saves.

• Ryan Pulock now has 233 points, passing Kenny Jonsson for 5th on the club's defenseman point list.

• Adam Pelech now has 139 assists, tying Mark Streit for 10th on the club's defenseman assist list.

• Mathew Barzal went 1-2-3; he now needs three points to reach 500 points for his career and two point to tie Derek King for 14th place with 499.

• Barzal's goal was his 145th, tying Mariusz Czerkawski for 19th in club history.

• Casey Cizikas' two goals move him into a tie for 24th with Alexei Yashin and Frans Nielsen (119), while passing Steve Thomas/Matt Moulson/Mark Parrish (118)

• Patrick Roy now has 99 wins as the Islander coach.

• Anders Lee still needs one goal to become the fifth Islander with 300 goals.

For the NHL History Books

• The Isles are the first team to score seven or more goals, allow 44 or more shots, and win by shutout in NHL history.

• Ilya Sorokin is the first goalie in NHL to record seven career shutouts in which he faced 40 or more shots; he is now 5-0-2 in these games. The Isles scored a total of 11 goals in the other six games.

First Times in a Long Time

• Anthony Duclair is the 1st Isle in the Post-Cup era to go +6 in a game; Bryan Trottier (+7) and Mike Bossy(+6) on November 26, 1983, vs. Chicago. It is Duclair's second career +6 game (January 14, 2022, for FLA vs. DAL); he is the only active NHL player with multiple games of +6 or better.

• Duclair recorded his fourth career hat trick, but his first since December 14, 2019 (for OTT vs DAL). He also had two assists for the first five-point game of his career, and the first by an Islander since Mathew Barzal had five on April 1, 2021, vs. Washington at the Coliseum.

• Duclair is credited with the Isles' second natural hat trick of the season (Horvat vs EDM on October 16th); it is the first time that two Isles have done that in a season since 1993-94 (Derek King and Pierre Turgeon).

• Per OptaStats, Duclair is the first NHL player since Wayne Gretzky with at least five points, including a natural hat trick, and go at least +6, in one game. Gretzky did so on February 18, 1981, vs. St. Louis, going 5-2-7, including four straight goals.

• Duclair is the first Islander with (at least) three goals, five points and a +6 rating since Mike Bossy on November 26, 1983, vs. Chicago.

• The Isles scored eight goals for the first time since April 1, 2021, vs. Washington and scored nine goals for the first time February 11, 2011, vs Pittsburgh.

• Five Islander defensemen recorded points for the first time since February 22, 2022, against Seattle; the sixth, Cole McWard, was originally credited with his first NHL assist on the third goal, but that was later changed.

• The Isles won by nine goals for the first time since January 9, 1986, vs. Pittsburgh (also 9-0).

• All nine goals were scored at even-strength; only one NHL team since 2009-10 has scored ten goals at even strength (CHI vs PIT 10/5/2017).'

• The Isles scored nine even strength goals for the first time since December 17, 1992, vs. Ottawa (also 9). The club record of ten was set in 1981 vs. Quebec and evened in 1984 vs. Toronto.

• Jacob Markstrom is the first goalie to allow nine goals to the Isles since Stephane Beauregard did so for Philadelphia on November 28, 1992.

• The Isles scored nine goals against the Devils for the first time since March 17, 1983, at the Meadowlands.

• The Devils allowed nine goals for the first time since March 12, 2019, in Calgary.

• The Isles move to 135 games over all-time NHL-.500 (1,865-1,730-564) for the first time since November 3, 1995, when a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay, left them with a 849-714-260 record.

Return to Form

Ilya Sorokin was 2-4-1 (.868 and 3.75) in his first seven games this season; he is 11-6-1 (.935 and 2.06) since October 31st with four shutouts. Jesper Wallstedt is the only goalie with as many shutouts in that span or this season.

Sorokin has won each of his first ten games facing at least 30 shots; tying Mark Fitzpatrick's club record (at any time during the season). Sorokin is the only Isles goalie to start a season with more than eight straight wins in that situation.

Big Save Dave

David Rittich is 11-5-2 on the season. In his last thirteen games (8-3-2), he has stopped 307 of 335 shots for a 2.13 GAA and a .916 save percentage. He had started the last seven games (4-2-1, 2.30, .911) before tonight, matching the longest streak of his career.

Islander goalies not named Sorokin won only five games all last season (tying a franchise record for fewest by the non-winningest goalies on the team).

Schaefer and Penalties

Matthew Schaefer has drawn 24 penalties this season, more than any other NHL defenseman, and tied for second (with Mikko Rantanen) to Connor McDavid's 25. He is a net +13 (having taken only 11 penalties), which is tied-3rd in the NHL.

Since penalties drawn was tracked in 2009-10, no Isle defenseman has finished a season higher than +11 (Noah Dobson 2021-22), John Tavares holds the club record for a season at +29 in 2011-12, while Mathew Barzal +26 in 2017-18 is the only other Islander to finish higher than +15. Cale Makar is the only NHL defenseman to finish higher than +16 (Makar was +19 in 2024-25 and +17 in 2023-24).

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Defenseman (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 24

2. Matt Carkner 2013-14 23

3. Thomas Hickey 2016-17 22

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Rookie (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

2. Matt Martin 2010-11 25

3. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 24

[Travis Hamonic (17 in 2010-11) is the only other Islander rookie defenseman to draw more than 10,)

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

2. Matthew Schaefer 28:12 12/9/2025 vs VEG

3. Matthew Schaefer 27:40 10/25/2025 at PHI (SO)

4. Matthew Schaefer 27:30 11/22/2025 vs. STL

5. Matthew Schaefer 27:23 11/23/2025 vs. SEA (SO)

6. Matthew Schaefer 27:03 12/27/2025 vs. NYR

A 20-year-old Islander has played more than 28:53 only twice (Bryan Berard -31:30; Travis Hamonic -28:54). The younger of these was Hamonic (vs PIT) on April 8, 2011, when he was 20 years, 235 days old; Schaefer will not hit that age until April 27, 2028.

Most Ice Time by an 18-Year-Old, Game

1. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 29:15 12/4/2018 vs TOR (OT)

2. Drew Doughty (LA) 29:04 11/22/2008 vs COL (SO)

3. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Schaefer has played at least 27 minutes six times and at least 26 minutes eleven times. He is the first 18-year-old to do either of these things since ice time became official.

Most Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 17 (1982-83)

2. Bobby Orr (BOS) 13 (1966-67)

3. Matthew Schaefer 12 (2025-26)

Most Power Play Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 10 (1982-83)

2. Matthew Schaefer 6 (2025-26)

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 5 (2018-19)

Most Goals by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 18

2. Bryan Berard 7

Only seven Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have scored at least ten goals, led by Bryan Trottier's 32 and Pat LaFontaine' 26. David Chyzowski (13) is the one above Schaefer.

Most Assists by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Bryan Berard 32

2. Matthew Schaefer 17

Only eight Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 17 assists, led by Bryan Trottier's 63 and Tim Connolly's 51. Josh Bailey (18) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Points by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Bryan Berard 39

2. Matthew Schaefer 29

Only seven Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 29 points, led by Bryan Trottier's 95 and Tim Connolly's 75. Bryan Berard (39) is the one now above Schaefer.

Schaefer will still be a Teenager for the next 123 Isles games.

Most Games, Goals, Assists and Points as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

1. Tim Connolly 81 (14-20-34)

2. Mathew Schaefer 43 (12-17-29)

Most Goals by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Denis Potvin 17 (1973-74)

2. Vladimir Malakhov 14 (1992-93)

3. Matthew Schafer 12 (2025-26)

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have eleven come-from behind wins this season, including five when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win eight times this season, including four times in the third period.

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 4-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 4-4 in shootouts.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have scored six goals with the 6th attacker (most in NHL) and allowed eight empty net goals.

Opponents have scored five goals with 6th attacker and allowed six empty-netters to the Isles.

Most Extra Attacker Goals, Isles (since 2009-10)

1. 2017-18 9

2. 2019-20 and 2023-24 7

4. Five years, including 2025-26 6

Most Career Empty Net Goals

1. Bryan Trottier 27

2. John Tavares 20

3. Mike Bossy 15

4. Brock Nelson 13

5. Jason Blake and Casey Cizikas 11

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 22 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 9 times

• Allowed the next goal: 9 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 4 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 24-15-4 for 52 points in 43 games

• 2024-25 17-19-7 for 41 points in 43 games; they reached 52/53 points in their 50th game.

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-7-8

• Season: 20-64-84

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

Rookie Scoring

• Today: 1-2-3

• Season: 24-35-59

• Last Season (Final) 19-30-49

• This season's totals are the most since 2017-18 (38-101-139)

The 24 rookie goals are tied with Montreal for the most in the NHL while the 59 points are 3rd.

Home and Road

The Isles are 24-15-4 overall; they are 14-8-2 at home and 10-7-2 on the road.

New Jersey is 22-19-2 overall; they are 11-8-2 at home and 11-11-0 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 14-9-4 against the East (7-5-2 vs. Metropolitan and 7-4-2 vs. Atlantic) and 10-6-0 against the West (4-5-0 vs. Central and 6-1-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 18-4-2 when scoring first and 6-11-2 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 7-10-7=24

New Jersey 15-19-10=44

The Isles are 6-10-3 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-0-1 when the shots are even and 17-5-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 44 saves; he is 13-10-2 this season and 10-5-2 vs. New Jersey.

Jacob Markstrom made 15 saves; he is 10-10-1 this season and 8-8-3 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-0 (0:00); New Jersey was 0-3 (6:00)

The Isles are 12-4-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 12-11-2 when they do not. The Isles are 7-7-4 when they allow at least one power play goal and 17-8-0 when they do not.

The Isles are 11-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 3-7-1 when they are outscored, and 10-7-3 when special team goals are equal. (Their only loss when outscoring the opposition on special teams was in the home opener against Washington.)

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 19-1-3 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 5-14-1 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 14-3-4 in games decided by a single goal including 6-3 in regulation. They are 4-0 in games decided in overtime and are 4-4 in shootouts. The Isles are 4-3 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 3-4-0 on the front end and 4-2-1 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be January 28-29 when they face the Rangers in a home-and-home series.

The Isles are 4-3-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 2-1-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Adam Pelech (21:46); New Jersey: Luke Hughes (24:10)

Mathew Barzal led Isles forwards (17:24).

Face-offs

Isles 25, New Jersey 30 (45%)

Casey Cizikas won 8 of 13 for the Isles; Luke Glendenning won 5 of 6 for New Jersey.

Hit Count

Isles 16 (Marc Gatcomb -4)

New Jersey 18 (Juho Lammikko-5)

Fights

None. Season total: 4 (Mayfield, MacLean, Lee, DeAngelo)

Blocked Shots

Isles 17 (Adam Pelech and Casey Cizikas -3)

New Jersey 5 (Jonas Siegenthaler -2)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 34, New Jersey 82

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 33, New Jersey 69

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Simon Holmstrom +1

New Jersey: Dougie Hamilton +29

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 5, New Jersey 17

5-on-5: Isles 5, New Jersey 13

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Alex Romanov-IR), (Kyle Palmieri-IR), (Bo Horvat -INJ), Adam Boqvist, Max Tsyplakov

Games Lost to injury: 207. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Casey Cizikas is the Islanders' ironman, having played 151 consecutive games. Anders Lee (125) is the only other Isle to have also played every game since the start of last season.

National TV Games

The Isles improve to 3-1-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their next appearance will be on ESPN+ on January 8th in Nashville.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 2-4-2 in matinee games this season; the next matinee will be at 3:00pm ET on January 17th in Calgary. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 17-21-14 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 1 failure (No goalie interference – VEG 11/14)

Opponents: 0 successful, 4 failure (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23), (No offside – WAS 10/31), (No interference – COL 12/4)

Hockey Opps: 1 favorable, 1 unfavorable (No missed stoppage- NJ 11/10), (goalie interference -DAL 11/18)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (3): DET 10/23, CBJ 11/2, NJ 1/6

Vs (4): BOS 10/28, COL 11/16, PHI 11/28, TB 11/30

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (3): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21, BOS 11/4

Opponent responses (3): WPG 10/13, CAR 10/30, COL 12/4

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (8): Anders Lee, GWG(18:57)10/18 OTT, Matthew Schaefer, GTG (18:53) and Simon Holmstrom GWG (19:22) 11/2 CBJ, Kyle Palmieri GAG (17:07 11/10 NJ)- Isles won in OT, Mathew Barzal GTG (17:23 11/13 VEG)- Isles won in OT; Emil Heineman GTG (19:31 12/20 BUF)- Isles lost in OT; Adam Pelech GWG (18:45 12/23 NJD); Emil Heineman GTG (17:45 1/3 TOR) – Isles won in OT

Vs (3): Simon Nemec GTG (19:55 11/10 NJ) but NYI won in OT, Pavel Dorfeyev (19:46, 12/9 VEG) but NYI won in SO; Alex DeBrincat GWG (17:43 12/16 DET)

OT Winners

For (4): Mathew Barzal 11/10 @ NJ, JG Pageau 11/13 @ VEG, Matthew Schaefer 11/14 @ UTA and 1/3 Vs TOR

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (3): SEA 11/23, VEG 12/9, TBL 12/13, CHI 12/30

Vs (4): PHI 10/25, BOS 11/4, PHL 11/28, BUF 12/20

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Casey Cizikas 940 * 5. Brock Nelson 901 6. Bobby Nystrom 900 ** 7. Anders Lee 884…

19. Frans Nielsen 606 * 20. Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock 603 22. Kenny Jonsson 597 23. Garry Howatt 596 24. John Tonelli 594 25. Scott Mayfield 576 * 26. Mathew Barzal 572

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 3. Denis Potvin 310 **

4. Clark Gillies 304 * 5. Anders Lee 299 …

17. Patrick Flatley 160 * 18. Pierre Tugeon 147 *19. Mariusz Czerkawski and Mathew Barzal 145…

23. Duane Sutter 121 * 24. Alexei Yashin, Frans Nielsen, and Casey Cizikas 119

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

5. Clark Gillies 359 * 6. Mathew Barzal 352…

18. Tomas Jonsson 249 * 19. Anders Lee 233…

24. Ed Westfall 181 * 25 Noah Dobson 180 * 26. Ryan Pulock 179…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 33. David Volek and Casey Cizikas 154

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

10. John Tonelli 544 * 11. Bob Bourne 542 12. Anders Lee 532 13. Bob Nystrom 513 *

14. Derek King 499 * 15. Mathew Barzal 497

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Casey Cizikas 273

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +88 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +68 21. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Ryan Pulock 54…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Scott Mayfield and Adam Pelech 29

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 **

4. Nick Leddy 198 * 5. Noah Dobson 180 * 6. Ryan Pulock 179 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 *10. Mark Streit and Adam Pelech 139…

15. Tom Kurvers and Gerry Hart 108 * 17. Scott Mayfield 102

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 **

4. Nick Leddy 243 * 5. Ryan Pulock 233…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 167…

15. Tom Kurvers 134 * 16. Johnny Boychuk, Bryan Berard and Scott Mayfield 131

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 278 …

8. Jaroslav Halak 177* 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 138 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 26 * 2. Glenn Resch 25 3. Billy Smith 22 **

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 12-16-2-1 on the season as they head to Providence on Friday to begin a 3-in-3 weekend.

Leaders: Goals: Joey Larson- 12 (one of five AHL rookies with at least 12); Assists: Matthew Maggio-15; Points: Larson and Jefferies 21.

Goalies: Marcus Hogberg 5-8-2, 3.15, .880; Henrik Tikkanen 5-3-1, 2.62, .900

Season Series Stats

The Isles lead the season series, 3 games to 0 (and 6 points to 1). The teams will conclude the season series on February 5th at Prudential Center; it will be the final Islander game before the Olympic break.

The Isles are 5-2-2 in nine games against the Devils at UBS Arena.

UP NEXT

THURSDAY, JANUARY 8th —ISLANDERS AT NASHVILLE 8:00PM

[ESPN+/Hulu, WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The next seven Islander games are all on the road against Western Conference foes, beginning on Thursday in Nashville.

It is the first of two meetings on the season against the Preds; last season, the Isles won at home in a game that featured an Ilya Sorokin empty net goal and then lost 7-6 in overtime in Music City.

The Isles are 0-4-2 in their last six trips to Nashville since winning twice (in different seasons) there in 2017 under Doug Weight.

Bob Wischusen and Kevin Weekes will have the call on ESPN+.

