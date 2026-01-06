Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 6, 2026

The 18-year-old forward ranks 11th in the WHL with 43 points (17G, 26A). He also ranks 10th in the WHL with 17 strikes in 34 games this season. He ranks second on the Vees in scoring.

The Islanders selected Kvasnicka in the seventh round (202nd-overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

FINLEY AND NELSON EARN SILVER AT THE 97TH SPENGLER CUP

Quinn Finley and Danny Nelson earned silver medals at the 97th Spengler Cup in Switzerland as the U.S. Collegiate Selects fell to HC Davos in the tournament’s gold medal game. It was the first time the U.S. Collegiate Selects participated in the Swiss international tournament.