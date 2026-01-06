Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 6, 2026

Kvasnicka tallies eight points, Finley and Nelson earn silver in the 97th Spengler Cup and more in this week’s prospect report

By Luca Dallasta

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

KVASNICKA NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Jacob Kvasnicka recorded eight points (3G, 5A) in the last four games for the Penticton Vees and was named the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) rookie of the week on Monday.

The recognition was driven by back-to-back three-point nights in his last two outings. Kvasnicka accumulated three helpers, including on the game-winning goal, and was named the second star of the game, in the Vees’ 6-5 overtime victory over the Prince George Cougars on Thursday.

One game later, the Penticton forward potted a pair of goals and added one assist as he earned the first star of the game in the Vees’ 5-1 win over the Spokane Chiefs on Saturday. Kvasnicka contributed on each of Penticton’s last three goals in the victory.

The 18-year-old forward ranks 11th in the WHL with 43 points (17G, 26A). He also ranks 10th in the WHL with 17 strikes in 34 games this season. He ranks second on the Vees in scoring.

The Islanders selected Kvasnicka in the seventh round (202nd-overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

FINLEY AND NELSON EARN SILVER AT THE 97TH SPENGLER CUP

Quinn Finley and Danny Nelson earned silver medals at the 97th Spengler Cup in Switzerland as the U.S. Collegiate Selects fell to HC Davos in the tournament’s gold medal game. It was the first time the U.S. Collegiate Selects participated in the Swiss international tournament.

Finley tallied five points (2G, 3A) in four games at the tournament. His best outing was a three-point (2G, 1A) performance in the 5-3 victory against HC Davos the first time the two teams met in the tournament.

The 21-year-old forward was drafted 78th overall by the Islanders in the 2022 NHL Draft. Finley plays NCAA hockey in the Big Ten with the University of Wisconsin Badgers. He ranks second on Wisconsin with 16 points (8G, 8A) in 16 games this season.

Nelson recorded one point (1A) in four games. The 20-year-old forward finished the tournament with a plus-one rating.

The Islanders’ second round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft (49th overall) also plays his collegiate hockey in the Big Ten, but with Notre Dame. Nelson ranks fourth on the Fighting Irish with 11 points (7G, 4A) in 17 games played. His seven goals tie him for the most on the team.

GIDLOF EARNS FIRST SHUTOUT OF THE SEASON

Marcus Gidlof made 38 saves to shut out Djurgårdens IF in Leksands IF’s 5-0 win on Dec. 26. Gidlof stood strong between the pipes, especially in a 17-shot second period siege in the win.

The 20-year-old goaltender went 2-2-0 and stopped 128 of the 139 shots he faced during this two-week stretch.

Gidlof is 5-7-0 with a 2.84 GAA, a .901 SV% and one shutout in 12 Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games this season. He ranks 17th in the SHL with 310 saves this campaign.

The Islanders drafted Gidlof in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

CHL

Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 27GP, 19G, 13A, 32P, 39PIM

Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 36GP, 9G, 12A, 21P, 10PIM

Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 25GP, 13-9-1, 3.92 GAA, .885 SV%, 0 SO

Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 34GP, 17G, 26A, 43P, 10PIM

Tomas Poletín (Kelowna) WHL | 25GP, 14G, 11A, 25P, 21PIM

KHL

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 13GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 0PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 10GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 8PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL) | 6GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 0PIM

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 25GP, 13-6-0, 1.70 GAA, .933 SV%, 3 SO

SWEDEN

Victor Eklund | Djurgårdens IF (SHL) | 25GP, 1G, 10A, 11P, 10PIM

Marcus Gidlof | Leksands IF (SHL) | 12GP, 5-7-0, 2.84 GAA, .901 SV%, 1 SO

Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 7GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM

Dennis Good Bogg | Karlskrona HK (HockeyEttan) | 14GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 31PIM

NCAA

Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 15GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 21PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 16GP, 8G, 8A, 16P, 6 PIM

Zachary Shultz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 12GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 12PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 17GP, 7G, 4A, 11P, 18PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 20GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 12PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 14GP, 8G, 4A, 12P, 2PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 17GP, 5G, 4A, 9P, 16PIM

Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 13GP, 3G, 6A, 9P, 2PIM

