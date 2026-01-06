Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 6, 2026

The Islanders’ second round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft (49th overall) also plays his collegiate hockey in the Big Ten, but with Notre Dame. Nelson ranks fourth on the Fighting Irish with 11 points (7G, 4A) in 17 games played. His seven goals tie him for the most on the team.
GIDLOF EARNS FIRST SHUTOUT OF THE SEASON
Marcus Gidlof made 38 saves to shut out Djurgårdens IF in Leksands IF’s 5-0 win on Dec. 26. Gidlof stood strong between the pipes, especially in a 17-shot second period siege in the win.
The 20-year-old goaltender went 2-2-0 and stopped 128 of the 139 shots he faced during this two-week stretch.
Gidlof is 5-7-0 with a 2.84 GAA, a .901 SV% and one shutout in 12 Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games this season. He ranks 17th in the SHL with 310 saves this campaign.
The Islanders drafted Gidlof in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.
CHL
Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 27GP, 19G, 13A, 32P, 39PIM
Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 36GP, 9G, 12A, 21P, 10PIM
Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 25GP, 13-9-1, 3.92 GAA, .885 SV%, 0 SO
Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 34GP, 17G, 26A, 43P, 10PIM
Tomas Poletín (Kelowna) WHL | 25GP, 14G, 11A, 25P, 21PIM
KHL
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 13GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 0PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 10GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 8PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL) | 6GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 0PIM
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 25GP, 13-6-0, 1.70 GAA, .933 SV%, 3 SO
SWEDEN
Victor Eklund | Djurgårdens IF (SHL) | 25GP, 1G, 10A, 11P, 10PIM
Marcus Gidlof | Leksands IF (SHL) | 12GP, 5-7-0, 2.84 GAA, .901 SV%, 1 SO
Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 7GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM
Dennis Good Bogg | Karlskrona HK (HockeyEttan) | 14GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 31PIM
NCAA
Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 15GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 21PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 16GP, 8G, 8A, 16P, 6 PIM
Zachary Shultz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 12GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 12PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 17GP, 7G, 4A, 11P, 18PIM
Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 20GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 12PIM
Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 14GP, 8G, 4A, 12P, 2PIM
Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 17GP, 5G, 4A, 9P, 16PIM
Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 13GP, 3G, 6A, 9P, 2PIM