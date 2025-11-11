Takeaways: Barzal's OT Winner Leads Isles Past Devils 3-2

Mathew Barzal scored the OT winner as the New York Islanders battled back for a 3-2 OT win over the New Jersey Devils on Monday night at Prudential Center.

Barzal’s goal – his sixth-career OT winner, which came via a breakaway off a nifty feed from Jonathan Drouin – propelled the Isles past the Devils after Simon Nemec tied the score with 4.7 seconds to play. Kyle Palmieri (PPG) and Bo Horvat also scored for the Islanders, while Timo Meier also netted a power-play goal for the Devils.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 33-of-35 shots in the win, while Jacob Markstrom stopped 21-of-24 in the loss.

With the win, the Islanders are 2-0-0 to start their seven-game road trip and handed the Devils their first loss at home in eight games.

“That was a character win,” Head Coach Patrick said about his team’s resiliency after the late tying goal. “Giving a goal with four seconds left and to be able to win the game, I thought it was a great team effort.”