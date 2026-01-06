Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (23-15-4) VS NEW JERSEY DEVILS (22-18-2)

The New York Islanders will look to earn a second straight win on home ice as they host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. This is the last game at UBS Arena before the Isles head out on a seven-game road trip.

New York is coming off a 4-3 overtime victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Matthew Schaefer netted a pair of goals, including the overtime winner, while Adam Pelech and Emil Heineman also scored in the contest. David Rittich stopped 18 of Toronto’s 21 shots in his seventh straight start.

PROJECTED LINES

Here is how the Islanders lined up at practice on Monday at Northwell Health Ice Center. Check back after Tuesday’s morning skate for any updates.

Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Emil Heineman

Jonathan Drouin – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom

Marc Gatcomb – Cal Ritchie – Max Shabanov

Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Anthony Duclair/Max Tsyplakov

Adam Boqvist – Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Scott Mayfield – Cole McWard

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich