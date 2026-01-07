Sorokin Sets Islanders Shutout Record, Earns Fourth Iron Man Mask, in 9-0 Win Over Devils 

Ilya Sorokin set the New York Islanders shutout record on Tuesday night – and also took home a little hardware in the process.

Sorokin stopped all 44 shots he saw for his 26th career shutout, moving ahead of Chico Resch and into sole possession of the Islanders all-time lead. In lieu of an official shutout leader trophy, Sorokin happily settled for his fourth Iron Man mask as the Islanders player of the game.

“It’s a good memory,” Sorokin said. “But first of all, it’s teamwork. Without the team, I have nothing.”

Sorokin wasn’t just good; he was exceptional in his return between the pipes on Tuesday night as the Islanders bludgeoned the New Jersey Devils 9-0 at UBS Arena.

“Tonight, he was really sharp and moved well,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “It was a strong game.”