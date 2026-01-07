Sorokin Sets Islanders Shutout Record, Earns Fourth Iron Man Mask, in 9-0 Win Over Devils 

Ilya Sorokin makes 44 saves to shut out the New Jersey Devils

Ilya Sorokin Sets Islanders All-Time Shutout Record

By Luca Dallasta

Ilya Sorokin set the New York Islanders shutout record on Tuesday night – and also took home a little hardware in the process.

Sorokin stopped all 44 shots he saw for his 26th career shutout, moving ahead of Chico Resch and into sole possession of the Islanders all-time lead. In lieu of an official shutout leader trophy, Sorokin happily settled for his fourth Iron Man mask as the Islanders player of the game.

“It’s a good memory,” Sorokin said. “But first of all, it’s teamwork. Without the team, I have nothing.”

Sorokin wasn’t just good; he was exceptional in his return between the pipes on Tuesday night as the Islanders bludgeoned the New Jersey Devils 9-0 at UBS Arena.

“Tonight, he was really sharp and moved well,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “It was a strong game.”

Sorokin hadn’t played in a game since Dec. 19, but practiced three times ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Devils. The 9-0 final may make it seem like an easy night for Sorokin, but the netminder was in the zone all night as he faced 15 shots in the first period and another 20 in the second.

This was also his fourth shutout of the season, tying him with Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt for the most in the NHL this season.

Sorokin has also won six of his last eight games with the Islanders this season and is up to 13 wins on the year. Now in his sixth season on Long Island, he has earned more than 25 wins in each of the last four campaigns.

“He’s been really good since he’s been with the Islanders,” Roy said after the win. “In order to be in that position, you have to have good years and that’s what he’s been doing.”

Matthew Schaefer was the most recent Iron Man mask recipient before Sorokin.

Related Content

NYI 9 vs NJD 0: Ilya Sorokin

Takeaways: Duclair, Sorokin Lead Islanders 9-0 Rout Over Devils

News Feed

Takeaways: Duclair, Sorokin Lead Islanders 9-0 Rout Over Devils

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 6, 2026

Three Islanders Prospects Earn Medals at 2026 World Juniors

Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

Islanders to Host First Responders Night vs Devils

Isles Day-to-Day: Sorokin to Start vs Devils, Schaefer Misses Practice

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Maple Leafs 3 OT

Schaefer Earns Second Iron Man Mask in 4-3 Overtime Win Over Maple Leafs 

Takeaways: Schaefer Buries Overtime Goal in 4-3 OT Victory Over Toronto

Game Preview: Islanders vs Maple Leafs

Isles Day-to-Day: McWard Recalled, Will Play Saturday Against Maple Leafs

Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat Misses Practice, Sorokin Skates 

Isles Day-to-Day: Warren Returned to Bridgeport on Loan

The Skinny: Mammoth 7, Islanders 2

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 7-2 to Utah

Game Preview: Islanders vs Mammoth

Bo Horvat on Making Team Canada, Sharing Moment with Family

Bo Horvat Named to Team Canada for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026