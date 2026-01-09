Takeaways: Islanders Pick Up Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Predators

Simon Holmstrom scores, as Islanders extend point streak to three games (2-0-1)

3Takeaways_1920x1080 (12)
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders picked up a point on Thursday, but came out on the wrong end of a tight 2-1 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Simon Holmstrom opened the scoring for the Islanders, while Ryan O’Reilly scored a shorthanded goal to tie it and Filip Forsberg netted the lone goal in the shootout to win it.

David Rittich stopped 26-of-27 shots in the shootout loss, while Juuse Saros stopped 30-of-31 in the win.

The Islanders extended their point streak to three games (2-0-1), but extended their winless streak in Nashville to seven games (0-4-3).

“We got the point. We're going to learn from it,” Matthew Schaefer said. “We're going to learn from things we can do better at and move on.”

NYI at NSH | Recap

TAKEAWAYS

Thursday’s game was the polar opposite of Tuesday’s high-flying, high-scoring win, as the Isles and Preds played a low-scoring, tight-checking contest.

High-danger chances were few and far between during regulation, with both Rittich and Saros looking sharp from puck drop. The game opened up in overtime, especially for the Islanders, who outshot Nashville 5-1 in the extra frame and maintained possession for nearly the entire session.

Matthew Schaefer had perhaps the Islanders’ best look late, with Holmstrom finding him alone in the slot. Unlike Saturday’s heroics over Toronto, Saros kicked out Schaefer’s shot to send the game to the shootout.

The margins were even closer in the bonus round, with a Holmstrom shot hitting the post – and a Forsberg backhand hitting the crossbar – after a nifty deke around a Rittich pokecheck – and dropping in.

“I don't think you can get frustrated, I don't think that's good for the group,” Ryan Pulock said. “It was pretty tight both ways. We had a few looks. We weren't able to capitalize on those at five on five. Thought we defended pretty well.”

NYI@NSH: Holmstrom scores goal against Juuse Saros

Holmstrom had a strong game on Thursday night. The Swedish forward opened the scoring at 12:14 of the second period and extended his goal streak to two games in the process. Scott Mayfield did the dirty work, coming off the blue line, circling the net and feeding the winger with a pass through traffic across the crease. Still, Holmstrom went to the net, which was noted by Head Coach Patrick Roy.

“That's what happens when you play between the dots,” Roy said. “Good opportunities come.”

Holmstrom also had an impact in overtime, notably outworking Steven Stamkos to lead a rush up the ice, which resulted in his pass to Schaefer for the OT look. In the shootout, Holmstrom was millimeters away from tying the score, but wound up finding iron.

“He was probably one of our better players,” Roy said.

PostgamePortfolio_Away_1920x1080 010826 2
GettyImages-2255310710
GettyImages-2255310715
GettyImages-2255310666
GettyImages-2255310704
GettyImages-2254709604
GettyImages-2254709438
GettyImages-2255314595
GettyImages-2255314587
GettyImages-2255319731
GettyImages-2254723391
GettyImages-2255319854
GettyImages-2254723620
GettyImages-2254723638
GettyImages-2254723721
GettyImages-2255325520
GettyImages-2255325546
/

UBS Postgame Photos: Winning Team X, Losing Team X

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' 2-1 SO loss to the Nashville Predators on January 8th, 2026. Photo credit: Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images and John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images.

Mathew Barzal extended his point streak to three games with the secondary assist and now has six points (1G, 5A) over that span. It’s important production with Bo Horvat out and Barzal also had five points in the five games Horvat missed in December. While Barzal finished the game with six shot attempts (two on goal), and set up a couple of good looks for Emil Heineman, he also had a game-high four giveaways.

Rittich was capable in his eighth start in nine games. He had a good save on a backdoor, backhand look by Nick Blankenburg in the first period and during some Preds sequences in the second. The few times the Islanders got caught scrambling against the O’Reilly, Forsberg and Stamkos trio, Rittich stood tall. Hard to fault him on Forsberg's shootout winner.

NEXT GAME:

The Islanders visit the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night. Puck drop is at 8 PM eastern.

Related Content

NSH 2 vs NYI 1 (SO): Patrick Roy

NSH 2 vs NYI 1 (SO): Simon Holmstrom

NSH 2 vs NYI 1 (SO): Matthew Schaefer

NSH 2 vs NYI 1 (SO): Ryan Pulock

News Feed

Takeaways From Mathieu Darche’s Midseason Availability

Game Preview: Islanders at Predators

Islanders React to World Juniors

The Skinny: Islanders 9, Devils 0

Takeaways: Duclair, Sorokin Lead Islanders 9-0 Rout Over Devils

Sorokin Sets Islanders Shutout Record, Earns Fourth Iron Man Mask, in 9-0 Win Over Devils 

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 6, 2026

Three Islanders Prospects Earn Medals at 2026 World Juniors

Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

Islanders to Host First Responders Night vs Devils

Isles Day-to-Day: Sorokin to Start vs Devils, Schaefer Misses Practice

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Maple Leafs 3 OT

Schaefer Earns Second Iron Man Mask in 4-3 Overtime Win Over Maple Leafs 

Takeaways: Schaefer Buries Overtime Goal in 4-3 OT Victory Over Toronto

Game Preview: Islanders vs Maple Leafs

Isles Day-to-Day: McWard Recalled, Will Play Saturday Against Maple Leafs

Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat Misses Practice, Sorokin Skates 

Isles Day-to-Day: Warren Returned to Bridgeport on Loan