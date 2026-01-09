Takeaways: Islanders Pick Up Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Predators

The New York Islanders picked up a point on Thursday, but came out on the wrong end of a tight 2-1 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Simon Holmstrom opened the scoring for the Islanders, while Ryan O’Reilly scored a shorthanded goal to tie it and Filip Forsberg netted the lone goal in the shootout to win it.

David Rittich stopped 26-of-27 shots in the shootout loss, while Juuse Saros stopped 30-of-31 in the win.

The Islanders extended their point streak to three games (2-0-1), but extended their winless streak in Nashville to seven games (0-4-3).

“We got the point. We're going to learn from it,” Matthew Schaefer said. “We're going to learn from things we can do better at and move on.”