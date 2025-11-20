Isles Impressive PK Takes a Team Effort

Holding onto a 2-1 lead in the third period, Cizikas pressured Johnston at the blue line and got tangled up with Roope Hintz, taking Hintz out of the play. The confusion, combined with Cizikas swiping at the puck and good pressure from Scott Mayfield and Alexander Romanov on Johnston, allowed Palmieri to rush the other way and bury the Islanders’ league-leading fifth shorthanded goal of the season.

“It’s not easy to step in and do it when you haven’t been doing it in games much,” Palmieri said. “But he works hard in practice to make sure he’s ready for it, and the other night was an opportunity for him to get in, and he made a big impact.”

Cizikas has been a shutdown defender for the Islanders for years, consistently willing to put his body on the line and boosting the team with grit and a high motor. The veteran forward has averaged 0:43 TOI shorthanded this season, a dip below his career average of 1:47 SH TOI. With Simon Holmstrom missing Tuesday’s game with an illness, it provided him with the opportunity for his hard work in staying ready for when the team needs him, to pay off.

“I understand my role, and it’s important to be in every meeting and be ready, do your job in morning skate and in practice,” Cizikas said. “Got to get those reps in there because you never know when your name is going to be called.”