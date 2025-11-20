Isles Impressive PK Takes a Team Effort

Casey Cizikas made an important defensive play in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars - disrupting a zone attempt from Stars forward Wyatt Johnston - ultimately leading to Kyle Palmieri’s shorthanded goal, which held as the game-winner.
It’s those strong plays and details that have led to the success of the Islanders’ shorthanded units, which are 21-for-23 (91.3%) on their current road trip.
“We want to put an emphasis on making it hard for teams to enter,” Cizikas said. “We’ve done a good job of that so far and it’s lead to some chances.”
Cizikas’ veteran experience on the penalty kill paid dividends for the Islanders on Tuesday. He skated 1:19 TOI shorthanded and played a huge role in why the Islanders were able to not only kill off a double minor for high sticking, but to produce offense from it.