Isles Impressive PK Takes a Team Effort

Casey Cizikas made a quiet, but notable, impact in Tuesday’s win with a strong play on the penalty kill

GettyImages-2246208348
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Casey Cizikas made an important defensive play in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars - disrupting a zone attempt from Stars forward Wyatt Johnston - ultimately leading to Kyle Palmieri’s shorthanded goal, which held as the game-winner.

It’s those strong plays and details that have led to the success of the Islanders’ shorthanded units, which are 21-for-23 (91.3%) on their current road trip.

“We want to put an emphasis on making it hard for teams to enter,” Cizikas said. “We’ve done a good job of that so far and it’s lead to some chances.”

Cizikas’ veteran experience on the penalty kill paid dividends for the Islanders on Tuesday. He skated 1:19 TOI shorthanded and played a huge role in why the Islanders were able to not only kill off a double minor for high sticking, but to produce offense from it.

NYI@DAL: Palmieri scores SHG against Jake Oettinger

Holding onto a 2-1 lead in the third period, Cizikas pressured Johnston at the blue line and got tangled up with Roope Hintz, taking Hintz out of the play. The confusion, combined with Cizikas swiping at the puck and good pressure from Scott Mayfield and Alexander Romanov on Johnston, allowed Palmieri to rush the other way and bury the Islanders’ league-leading fifth shorthanded goal of the season.

“It’s not easy to step in and do it when you haven’t been doing it in games much,” Palmieri said. “But he works hard in practice to make sure he’s ready for it, and the other night was an opportunity for him to get in, and he made a big impact.”

Cizikas has been a shutdown defender for the Islanders for years, consistently willing to put his body on the line and boosting the team with grit and a high motor. The veteran forward has averaged 0:43 TOI shorthanded this season, a dip below his career average of 1:47 SH TOI. With Simon Holmstrom missing Tuesday’s game with an illness, it provided him with the opportunity for his hard work in staying ready for when the team needs him, to pay off.

“I understand my role, and it’s important to be in every meeting and be ready, do your job in morning skate and in practice,” Cizikas said. “Got to get those reps in there because you never know when your name is going to be called.”

NYI at DET 11/20: Casey Cizikas

Over the years, Head Coach Patrick Roy has praised the veteran leadership Cizikas brings to the group – his commitment and grit provide a great example his teammates. He said that Cizikas can make the most of his ice time, citing his role in Tuesday’s win.

“With the time that he did play, he played really well,” Roy said. “Casey is an energy guy and he’s always putting himself in the right position.”

Cizikas has contributed to the improvement the Islanders have made this season on the penalty kill overall, quickly adapting to the system and tweaks that Assistant Coach Bob Boughner has been implementing. Their PK has gone 34-for-37 in their last 11 games (92.0%), ranking third in the league over that span, which is a result of effective coaching and a heavy buy-in across the board.

“He has a great impact,” Roy said of Boughner. “Guys are buying into what he’s trying to do. He’s been working really well with the defensemen, and the communication is really solid and the guys have a lot of trust in him. Trust is part of our philosophy.”

