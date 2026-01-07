Takeaways: Duclair, Sorokin Lead Islanders 9-0 Rout Over Devils

Head Coach Patrick Roy preaches to his team the importance of a different guy stepping up each night to contribute to the team’s success, and he saw his team buy into that big-time on Tuesday night.

Offensively, it was Anthony Duclair, whose natural hat trick and five-point performance led the way to the New York Islanders’ 9-0 win over the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena.

It wasn’t just Duclair that stepped up offensively – as the Isles outburst featured three-point nights from Mathew Barzal (1G, 2A) and Casey Cizikas (2G, 1A) while Simon Holmstrom, Tony DeAngelo and Cal Ritchie scored to lift the Islanders to a dominant victory over a division rival.

The explosive offense was backstopped by Ilya Sorokin, who made a season-high 44 saves in his first game since Dec. 19. With his 26th career shutout, Sorokin moved past Chico Resch (25) to become the Islanders' all-time shutout leader.

“It’s a good memory,” Sorokin said. “But first of all, it’s teamwork. Without the team, I have nothing.”

Jacob Markstrom allowed nine goals on 24 shots. The lopsided decision was atypical for an Islanders-Devils matchup, as the previous two games of the season series were decided by a goal (The Isles won 3-2 win on Nov. 10 and 2-1 win on Dec. 23.)

“Let’s be fair, the team we played tonight, obviously not the New Jersey Devils,” Barzal said. “They’re better than that. But when you have those nights, you have to take them.”