Game Preview: Islanders at Wild

WILD NOTES

The Wild are entering Saturday’s contest coming off a 3-2 overtime victory against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night. Minnesota opened the game with a pair of first period goals and then wouldn’t find the back of the net until Mats Zuccarello’s overtime goal 2:09 into the extra frame. The win snapped a two-game winless streak, both to the Los Angeles Kings.

Brock Faber has turned up the heat to start 2026. Faber earned two points (1G, 1A) on Thursday and enters the game against the Islanders on a three-game point streak. The 23-year-old defenseman has five points (2G, 3A) in those games. He netted a goal on Nov. 7, and has totaled four points (1G, 3A) in five career games against the Islanders. Faber ranks fourth on the team with 26 points (10G, 16A) in 45 games this season.

Kirill Kaprizov also notched two points (2A) against the Kraken. Kaprizov’s second helper of the night tied him with Marian Gaborik for the second-most points (437) in Wild history. He only trails Mikko Koivu (709) for the most points with the franchise. Kaprizov leads the Wild with 51 points (24G, 27A) and is ranked in the top-10 for goals and points in NHL this year.

Minnesota’s goaltending has been stellar this season. Jesper Wallstedt is 12-2-4 and ranks fourth in the NHL with a 2.28 GAA, first with a .928 SV% (among goalies with 15 or more games played) and is tied for first with Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin with four shutouts. His 12th win tied him with Darcy Kuemper and Kaapo Kahkonen for the most by a rookie goaltender in franchise history.

Filip Gustavsson has also been strong between the pipes with a 14-9-4 record, 2.48 GAA, .912 SV% and three shutouts this season.

The status of Joel Eriksson Ek (lower-body) and Zach Bogosian (undisclosed) are yet to be determined heading into Saturday night’s matchup. Eriksson Ek exited Minnesota’s Thursday night game in the second period after recording 7:57 TOI. The 28-year-old center is tied for third on the team with 32 points (11G, 21A) in 45 games this season. Bogosian has missed the Wild’s last two games and has four points (1G, 3A) 23 games this season.

Minnesota’s penalty kill (76.6%) ranks 23rd in the NHL this season, but they are a disciplined team and are the only team to have taken fewer than 300 penalty minutes (292) this season.

The Wild own the ninth best power-play in the NHL at 22.3% this season.