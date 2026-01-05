Isles Day-to-Day: Sorokin to Start vs Devils, Schaefer Misses Practice

Ilya Sorokin expected to start against the Devils while Matthew Schaefer missed practice

By Luca Dallasta

Fresh off a dramatic 4-3 OT win on Saturday night the New York Islanders practiced at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday morning.

Matthew Schaefer (illness) and Bo Horvat (lower body) missed Monday’s practice. See below for lines, notes and more from practice.

PRACTICE LINES

Anders Lee - Mathew Barzal – Emil Heineman
Jonathan Drouin – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Marc Gatcomb – Cal Ritchie – Max Shabanov
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Anthony Duclair/Max Tsyplakov

Adam Boqvist – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Scott Mayfield – Cole McWard

Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich

IMG_8016
DSC02548
DSC02529
DSC02523 2
DSC02513
+3 DSC02523
DSC02457
DSC02500
DSC02471

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Jan. 5, 2026

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice on Jan. 5, 2026 at Northwell Health Ice Center. Photos by Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders.

SOROKIN TO START VS DEVILS

Sorokin skated with the New York Islanders for the third straight session at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday. The Isles goaltender is expected to be between the pipes against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Sorokin has missed seven straight games as he last played against the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 19. He is 12-10-2 with a 2.55 GAA, a .910 SV% and three shutouts this season.

David Rittich has started in each game that Sorokin missed in that stretch. Rittich went 4-2-1 with a 2.30 GAA, .911 SV% and one shutout in those seven games.

“David has been playing so well for us, and he brings a lot of confidence,” Roy said. “There was no hurry for Ilya to come in and feel ready when he was.”

SCHAEFER SICK

Matthew Schaefer (sick) missed practice on Monday morning due to an illness and Head Coach Patrick Roy confirmed that he will be a game-time decision against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Schaefer, who scored a pair of goals, including the OT winner on Saturday, has skated in every game for New York this season. He is third on the team with 28 points (12G, 16A).

