Isles Day-to-Day: Sorokin to Start vs Devils, Schaefer Misses Practice

SOROKIN TO START VS DEVILS

Sorokin skated with the New York Islanders for the third straight session at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday. The Isles goaltender is expected to be between the pipes against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Sorokin has missed seven straight games as he last played against the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 19. He is 12-10-2 with a 2.55 GAA, a .910 SV% and three shutouts this season.

David Rittich has started in each game that Sorokin missed in that stretch. Rittich went 4-2-1 with a 2.30 GAA, .911 SV% and one shutout in those seven games.

“David has been playing so well for us, and he brings a lot of confidence,” Roy said. “There was no hurry for Ilya to come in and feel ready when he was.”

SCHAEFER SICK

Matthew Schaefer (sick) missed practice on Monday morning due to an illness and Head Coach Patrick Roy confirmed that he will be a game-time decision against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Schaefer, who scored a pair of goals, including the OT winner on Saturday, has skated in every game for New York this season. He is third on the team with 28 points (12G, 16A).