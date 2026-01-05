Isles Day-to-Day: Sorokin to Start vs Devils, Schaefer Misses Practice

Fresh off a dramatic 4-3 OT win on Saturday night the New York Islanders practiced at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday morning.
Matthew Schaefer (illness) and Bo Horvat (lower body) missed Monday’s practice. See below for lines, notes and more from practice.
PRACTICE LINES
Anders Lee - Mathew Barzal – Emil Heineman
Jonathan Drouin – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Marc Gatcomb – Cal Ritchie – Max Shabanov
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Anthony Duclair/Max Tsyplakov
Adam Boqvist – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Scott Mayfield – Cole McWard
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich