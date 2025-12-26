Follow the Isles at the 2026 World Juniors

The 19-year-old pushed home the loose puck on the doorstep on the power play to extend Sweden’s lead to 2-0 at the 13:16 mark in the second period. Eklund totaled three shots on goal and two penalty minutes in 14:15 TOI in the win.
SCHEDULE:
Dec. 26
Sweden 3, Slovakia 2
Germany vs. United States; 6 p.m.
Canada vs. Czechia; 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 27
Latvia vs. Canada; 4:30 p.m.
United States vs. Switzerland; 6 p.m.
Denmark vs. Czechia; 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 28
Sweden vs. Switzerland; 2 p.m.
Dec. 29
Germany vs. Sweden; 1 p.m.
Finland vs. Czechia; 3:30 p.m.
Slovakia vs. United States; 6 p.m.
Canada vs. Denmark; 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 31
Czechia vs. Latvia; 3:30 p.m.
United States vs. Sweden; 6 p.m.
Canada vs. Finland; 8:30 p.m.
Jan. 2
Relegation game, 3M Arena; 12:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal 1, Grand Casino Arena; 2 p.m.
Quarterfinal 2, 3M Arena; 4:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal 3, Grand Casino Arena; 6 p.m.
Quarterfinal 4, 3M Arena; 8:30 p.m.
Jan. 4 (Grand Casino Arena)
Semifinal 1; 4:30 p.m.
Semifinal 2; 8:30 p.m.
Jan. 5 (Grand Casino Arena)
Third-place game; 4:30 p.m.
Championship game; 8:30 p.m.