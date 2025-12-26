Follow the Isles at the 2026 World Juniors

DAY 1: EKLUND SCORES IN SWEDEN'S WIN 3-2 OVER SLOVAKIA

Victor Eklund scored a goal to help Team Sweden win 3-2 over Team Slovakia in the preliminary round on Friday afternoon in his second career appearance in the IIHF World Junior Championship

Eklund, who the Islanders drafted in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft (16th overall), tallied a goal in the win, marking his third career goal in the World Juniors after he recorded six points (2G, 4A) through seven games of the tournament last year.