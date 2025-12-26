Follow the Isles at the 2026 World Juniors

Follow along five Isles prospects in the 2026 World Juniors

GettyImages-2253626237
By Luca Dallasta

DAY 1: EKLUND SCORES IN SWEDEN'S WIN 3-2 OVER SLOVAKIA

Victor Eklund scored a goal to help Team Sweden win 3-2 over Team Slovakia in the preliminary round on Friday afternoon in his second career appearance in the IIHF World Junior Championship

Eklund, who the Islanders drafted in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft (16th overall), tallied a goal in the win, marking his third career goal in the World Juniors after he recorded six points (2G, 4A) through seven games of the tournament last year.

The 19-year-old pushed home the loose puck on the doorstep on the power play to extend Sweden’s lead to 2-0 at the 13:16 mark in the second period. Eklund totaled three shots on goal and two penalty minutes in 14:15 TOI in the win.

SCHEDULE:

Dec. 26

Sweden 3, Slovakia 2
Germany vs. United States; 6 p.m.
Canada vs. Czechia; 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 27

Latvia vs. Canada; 4:30 p.m.
United States vs. Switzerland; 6 p.m.
Denmark vs. Czechia; 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 28

Sweden vs. Switzerland; 2 p.m.

Dec. 29

Germany vs. Sweden; 1 p.m.
Finland vs. Czechia; 3:30 p.m.
Slovakia vs. United States; 6 p.m.
Canada vs. Denmark; 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 31

Czechia vs. Latvia; 3:30 p.m.
United States vs. Sweden; 6 p.m.
Canada vs. Finland; 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 2

Relegation game, 3M Arena; 12:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal 1, Grand Casino Arena; 2 p.m.
Quarterfinal 2, 3M Arena; 4:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal 3, Grand Casino Arena; 6 p.m.
Quarterfinal 4, 3M Arena; 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 4 (Grand Casino Arena)

Semifinal 1; 4:30 p.m.
Semifinal 2; 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 (Grand Casino Arena)

Third-place game; 4:30 p.m.
Championship game; 8:30 p.m.

