Roy Reacts to Islanders Draft, Development Camp and Free Agency

With the NHL Draft, Free Agency and Development Camp in the rearview window, New York Islanders Head Coach Patrick Roy addressed the media on Thursday afternoon, covering a range of topics after a busy week for the team. Watch his full media availability above and read below for select highlights and quotes:

Excitement About on Draft and Prospects

Roy started by expressing his excitement about the Islanders 2025 draft class, headlined by first-overall pick Matthew Schaefer and first-round picks in Victor Eklund and Kashawn Aitcheson.

Specifically on Schaefer, Roy has been “impressed” by his skillset on the ice, noting his “phenomenal” skating, and highlighted the 17-year-old’s maturity and intelligence off the ice. Roy attended Wednesday’s Blue and White Scrimmage and could feel the energy in the crowd when the defenseman had the puck.

Of course, with the influx of prospects in the past year – including Cole Eiserman, Calum Ritchie, Kamil Bednarik and others – the coach likes what he sees from the next generation of Isles.

“There's a lot of good young guys coming in this organization,” Roy said. “For the future of our franchise, it's nice, it's exciting.”