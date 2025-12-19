Game Preview: Islanders vs Canucks

CANUCKS NOTES

Vancouver is coming off a 3-0 shutout victory against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. Conor Garland, Evander Kane and Liam Öhgren scored, while seven different Canucks hit the scoresheet. Thatcher Demko denied all 23 shots sent in his direction.

Demko is expected to start against the Islanders. He has won two of his last three games and posted a 1.35 GAA, .938 SV% and one shutout in that stretch. He is 7-5-0 with a 2.45 GAA, .910 SV% and one shutout in his ninth season with Vancouver. Demko is tied with Sorokin for the 10th highest save percentage in the NHL this season.

Garland has four points (1G, 3A) in the last three games, including a two-assist night in the 2-1 win against the Devils on Sunday. The 29-year-old is second on the team with 19 points (7G, 12A) this season.

The Canucks will be without Quinn Hughes, as he was traded to the Minnesota Wild for Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium, Liam Öhgren and a 2026 first-round pick on Dec. 12. Hughes was leading the Canucks in scoring with 23 points (2G, 21A) at the time of the trade. Hughes is the Canucks’ all-time scoring leader among defensemen, with 432 points (61G, 371A) in 459 games.

In two games since the seismic trade, Buium, the 2024 12th overall pick, has two points (1G, 1A), Öhgren, the 19thoverall pick in 2022, has a goal and Rossi, who had 60 points last season, has yet to record a point since joining the Canucks.

Elias Petterson was placed in the IR, retroactive to Dec. 5, ahead of Vancouver’s game on Tuesday. Petterson currently leads the Canucks with 22 points (8G, 14A) in 28 games played.

Vancouver owns the 13th best power-play percentage in the NHL at 20%. They improve to the ninth best at 23.4% on the road, tied with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Canucks’ penalty kill ranks 29th (73.4%) in the league this season.

Vancouver is 9-7-2 on the road this season, but just 2-2-1 in their last five away games.