Eiserman and Bednarik Make Team USA's World Junior Roster

Cole Eiserman and Kamil Bednarik will all represent the U.S. at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship

New York Islanders prospects – and Boston University teammates – Cole Eiserman and Kamil Bednarik were named to Team USA’s final roster for the upcoming World Juniors, USA Hockey announced on Wednesday.

Eiserman is one of eight returning players from the Team USA’s 2025 gold-medal winning squad. The 19-year-old finished tied for fourth on Team USA and fifth in the whole tournament with seven points (3G, 4A).

This season, Eiserman leads Boston University with eight goals. The Islanders’ 2024 first-round pick (20th overall) sits third in points with 12 (8G, 4A) behind Owen McLaughlin and Team USA teammate Cole Hutson.