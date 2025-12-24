Takeaways: Islanders Grind Out 2-1 Win Over Devils in Rivalry Showdown

The New York Islanders dug deep and pulled off a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, picking up a big two points before the holiday break, snapping a three-game winless skid.
Adam Pelech broke a 1-1 deadlock with 1:15 to play and Simon Holmstrom (1G, 1A) scored for the Islanders while David Rittich turned aside 31 of 32 shots in the win. Brett Pesce scored the lone goal for New Jersey and Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves in the loss.
It was a big two points against a division rival, as the two teams entered the night one point apart in the tight Metropolitan Division standings. The Islanders (44 points) jumped over the Philadelphia Flyers for second place in the Metro, while the Devils remained in sixth place with 41 points.
“I thought our guys were very focused, we all knew what was at stake,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said after the win. “It was important for us to have a strong game. It’s a big difference in the standings, losing or winning that game, and I think we’re going to look at the standings a lot until the end of the year.”