Takeaways: Islanders Grind Out 2-1 Win Over Devils in Rivalry Showdown

Adam Pelech scores late winner as Islanders score comeback win over Devils

3Takeaways_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders dug deep and pulled off a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, picking up a big two points before the holiday break, snapping a three-game winless skid.

Adam Pelech broke a 1-1 deadlock with 1:15 to play and Simon Holmstrom (1G, 1A) scored for the Islanders while David Rittich turned aside 31 of 32 shots in the win. Brett Pesce scored the lone goal for New Jersey and Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves in the loss.

It was a big two points against a division rival, as the two teams entered the night one point apart in the tight Metropolitan Division standings. The Islanders (44 points) jumped over the Philadelphia Flyers for second place in the Metro, while the Devils remained in sixth place with 41 points.

“I thought our guys were very focused, we all knew what was at stake,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said after the win. “It was important for us to have a strong game. It’s a big difference in the standings, losing or winning that game, and I think we’re going to look at the standings a lot until the end of the year.”

NJD at NYI | Recap

TAKEAWAYS

- The Islanders got their first lead late in the third period when Pelech netted his second goal of the season with 1:15 left in the third period to take a 2-1 lead. Holmstrom’s one-timer missed the net on the left side, as his rebound caromed off the boards and right to Pelech in the left dot, who buried the go-ahead goal.

“It was fun to be behind the bench in a game like this,” Roy said. “The fans were into it, it was an exciting game, lot of chances on both sides.”

NJD@NYI: Pelech scores goal against Jacob Markstrom

- The Islanders surrendered the first goal of the game when Pesce opened the scoring at the 15:35 mark, taking a pass from Nico Hischier with all sorts of time and space. The Isles found the equalizer off a lucky break, when Markstrom misplayed the puck, as he shot it off Jonas Siegenthaler and into the hands of Holmstrom, who took deposited the puck into the open net at the 12:10 mark of the second period to tie the score.

“We’ll take that bounce, it ends up on his stick,” Anders Lee said. “It’s an example of always putting pressure on, something good might happen.”

- Rittich was sharp early, facing a flurry of Devils shots in the first period and turning aside 14-of-15 in the opening 20 minutes. He robbed Jack Hughes on a breakaway in the second period to keep the Isles within one. With the game tied at one apiece in the third, he stuck with Connor Brown and denied his shot from the right side of the crease before he came up with another big save on a shot from Luke Hughes, making the stop with his leg and losing his skate blade in the process. The Isles home crowd got into it, as “Rittich” chants echoed through the arena. After the game, the netminder said he appreciated the love from the fans. He got the love from his teammates too, earning the Iron Man mask after his eighth win of the season.

“He made huge saves for us,” Roy said. “Even in the first, he kept us in the game, and we had a really strong second period, but in the third, the moment we gave up a few chances he came up big. I love his energy out there. He battles, he fights and it’s impressive.”

NJD@NYI: Holmstrom scores goal against Jacob Markstrom

- Similar to Saturday’s game where the Isles allowed a lot of shots early and settled in midway through the contest, the Islanders had a strong defensive period in the middle frame where they limited the Devils to six shots on goal while putting together a 14-shot effort.

- Marshall Warren made his debut on home ice in his fourth NHL game. He recorded two hits, three shots on goal – including a grade-A chance in the slot in the first period - in 14:24 TOI with friends and family in the building.

- Cal Ritchie collided with Nico Hischier in front of the crease. The 20-year-old center missed the rest of the first period but was back on the ice in the second period.

- There were no penalties taken by either team in the contest, marking the first game of the season that the Islanders did not take or draw a penalty.

Pelech-NJD-12-23-25
GettyImages-2252691775
GettyImages-2252691812
GettyImages-2252688118
GettyImages-2252688233
GettyImages-2252688190
GettyImages-2252688545
GettyImages-2252688195
GettyImages-2252683167
GettyImages-2252679532
GettyImages-2252679597
GettyImages-2252679455
GettyImages-2252676646
GettyImages-2252676567
20251223_NYI_NJD_2nsPer-2
20251223_NYI_NJD_2nsPer-5
20251223_NYI_NJD_THIRD-1
20251223_NYI_NJD_THIRD-3
20251223_NYI_NJD_THIRD-2
_JMP6016
/

UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 2, Devils 1

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. Photo credit: Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images, Sam Johnston/New York Islanders and Johnny Pensiero/New York Islanders

NEXT GAME

The Islanders and the NHL are off for three days for the holiday break. The Islanders return to action on Saturday when they host the New York Rangers at 6PM.

Related Content

NYI 2 vs NJD 1: Patrick Roy

NYI 2 vs NJD 1: Adam Pelech

NYI 2 vs NJD 1: David Rittich

NYI 2 vs NJD 1: Anders Lee

News Feed

Rittich Earns Second Iron Man Mask in 2-1 Win Over Devils

Isles Day-to-Day: Warren Excited for First Home Game with Islanders

Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 22, 2025

Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat Returns to Practice in Non-Contact Jersey

Isles Day-to-Day: Hogberg Recalled, Sorokin to Miss Tuesday's Game vs Devils

The Skinny: Sabres 3, Islanders 2 SO

Takeaways: Islanders Battle Back Late for Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss in Buffalo

Game Preview: Islanders at Sabres

Takeaways: Islanders Drop Second Straight Game in 4-1 Decision to Canucks

Game Preview: Islanders vs Canucks

Islanders Bring Joy and Gifts to Pediatric Hospitals Across Long Island

Isles Day-to-Day: Warren Recalled from Bridgeport Islanders, Boqvist to Draw in vs Canucks

The Meaning Behind Sorokin and Rittich’s Goalie Masks

Aitcheson Aiming for Spot on Team Canada’s WJC Roster Amid Strong Season for Barrie

Isles Day-to-Day: Mitchell Returned to Bridgeport

The Skinny: Red Wings 3, Islanders 2

Takeaways: Islanders Winning Streak Snapped in 3-2 Loss to Red Wings