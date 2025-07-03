Islanders 2025 Blue and White Scrimmage Notebook

Every New York Islander fan was thoroughly entertained on Wednesday night.

The Islanders hosted the 2025 Blue and White Scrimmage at Northwell Health Ice Center, where the passionate, boisterous standing-room only crowd cheered on the prospects in the first midsummer scrimmage in over five years.

“It was unbelievable, to hear all the fans cheer, those are all the things you miss in the middle of the summer,” said Danny Nelson, the Isles 2023 second-round pick. “To feel their support and encouragement was unbelievable.”

Team White won the scrimmage 4-0, shutting out Team Blue in a four-on-four contest over two, 20-minute periods. After the game, the fans were treated to a relay-style shootout, with the White Team edging out another win. The results didn’t matter in one of the rare scenarios where the only important thing was both teams having fun.

As far as the goal scorers, 2025 third-round pick Luca Romano’s tip-in goal broke open the scoring to give the White Team a 1-0 lead and Finley scored to make it 2-0.

Bayville native – and camp invite - Brandon Chabrier snuck one past the right foot of Danick Leroux for the third goal of the game for the White Team, while Calle Odelius contributed an empty-net goal to seal the deal.