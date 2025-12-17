Aitcheson Aiming for Spot on Team Canada’s WJC Roster Amid Strong Season for Barrie

Kashawn Aitcheson has already established himself as one of the top players in the Ontario Hockey League - and now he’s going to have a chance to play on an international stage.

The 17th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft has been invited to Team Canada’s Training Camp ahead of the 2026 World Juniors, amped up for the opportunity to represent his country in the middle of a pivotal year.

“The excitement level is obviously through the roof,” Aitcheson said. “It's the biggest tournament in junior hockey in the world. After the draft, the focus starts shifting towards making the NHL teams. But I think before that, everyone's kind of thinking about this tournament. I'm super excited.”

Aitcheson’s numbers this season jump off the page – his 19 goals lead the Barrie Colts and all OHL defensemen, while he ranks second on his team with 32 points. He’s been effective defensively too in his third season in juniors, as his plus-19 rating leads the Colts. Barrie leads the Central Division and stand second in the Eastern Conference with a record of 18-8-1-4 (W-L-OTL-SOL).

“Our team has been gelling super well, we’re finding each other in the right spots,” Aitcheson said. “It’s just been working.”