Inside Matthew Schaefer’s First Day of Islanders Development Camp

The first-overall pick was excited to be back on the ice, sign autographs for Islanders fans

By Cory Wright
Matthew Schaefer’s life has been exciting over the past few days.

The 17-year-old lived out every young hockey player’s dream by getting drafted first overall on Friday. He flew in a private jet – with fellow first-round picks Kashawn Aitcheson and Victor Eklund on Saturday – and was a guest on Good Morning America on Sunday. He’s gotten congratulations from Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat, Anders Lee, Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid to name a few.

Despite all of the hullabaloo, perhaps the most exciting thing for Schaefer was just getting to be back on the ice for a hockey practice as New York Islanders Development Camp kicked off.

“You dream of this your whole life, and it's a dream come true and now you have to put the work boots on,” Schaefer said. “Getting drafted is amazing, and first overall is amazing, and it's an honor, but you forget about that now. Everyone's equal, and everyone's out there fighting for a spot, so all you have to do is put your head down, have fun and work as hard as you can.”

For Schaefer, Monday’s practice was his first since suffering a broken collarbone during the World Juniors in December. He had been itching to get back on the ice and was all smiles being back in his element – and make an impression on the coaching staff.

“It's good to just get on the ice finally,” Schaefer said. “You can really get on the ice and show what you're capable of, so it's been exciting, and I can't wait for this week to keep going.”

The defenseman is eager to learn at development camp and was spotted talking with Johnny Boychuk and Dennis Seidenberg on the ice. Boychuk and Seidenberg played a combined 1,584 NHL games and were both Stanley Cup champions with the Boston Bruins in 2011, so Schaefer wanted a few pointers from the pros.

“I told them, my ears are wide open, I want to hear as much feedback as I can get,” Schaefer said. “Every day I want to progress more and more and get to the highest level I can possibly play at.”

While Schaefer is getting up to speed on the Islanders organization, the fans gave him a crash course in Long Island cuisine on Monday.

Talking with Season Ticket Members after the skate, first-overall pick asked about where and what he should eat on Long Island.

“They said bagels and pizza were really good,” Schaefer said. “I think it’s egg and cheese bagels. Am I right? Is that the go-to thing?”

A quick clarification.

“Bacon, egg and cheese, that's what it was,” Schaefer said. “I guess I’m going to have to have a couple of those here and there.”

2025 Development Camp 6/30: Matthew Schaefer

Schaefer signed autographs for Season Ticket Members who packed the stands at Northwell Health Ice Center and showed some appreciation for the fans who have welcomed him to the organization with open arms.

“They make you feel so welcome,” Schaefer said. “I wish I could stay there all day and sign them for us, because I've heard they're such great people… [I] try to give back as much as you can. It's a big thing and I like to create relationships with a lot of kids, because I'm only 17 years old and I'm honestly still a kid in ways and I like to give back.”

Monday’s practice was a return to normalcy for Schaefer and on Wednesday, it’ll be back to game-like situations with the Blue and White Scrimmage. Every day after will be about working towards his NHL dream.

“The draft's good and fun, but [it’s time] to put the work boots on,” Schaefer said. “You want to play in the NHL, and you want to play as long as you can. For me, it's just getting my body ready. And working as hard as I can.”

