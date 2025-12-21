Takeaways: Islanders Battle Back Late for Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss in Buffalo

The New York Islanders were down 2-0 early, but battled back to earn a hard-fought point on Saturday night in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Emil Heineman tied the score with a power-play goal with 29 seconds to play in the third period – and Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist – plus a shootout goal – for the Islanders. Rasmus Dahlin (PPG) and Tage Thompson scored for the Sabres, while Josh Norris scored the game-deciding goal in the fifth round of the shootout.

The shootout loss didn’t bust the Isles winless stretch, which extended to three games (0-2-1), but Saturday’s point felt like one earned, vs one left on the table.

“We played a resilient game,” Anders Lee said. “The way the last two games have gone, I thought we really showed some character tonight. It didn’t go our way again early on in the game, but we stuck with it and dug in and found ourselves clawing back into the game and getting a big point.”

David Rittich stopped 30-of-32 shots in the loss, while Alex Lyon stopped 32-of-34 shots in the win.