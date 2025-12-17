The Meaning Behind Sorokin and Rittich’s Goalie Masks

A goalie’s mask is a pure form of expression.

It’s artwork that can convey personality for any netminder, plus they can hide a few Easter eggs in the design, typically a meaningful symbol they’ve carried with them throughout their careers.

Get a closer look behind the masks of Islanders netminders Ilya Sorokin and David Rittich, as the tandem explained the meaning behind the artwork that they’ve been sporting this season.

SOROKIN’S HOMETOWN ROOTS

The look and feel of Sorokin’s mask is simple - a physical neon outline of Long Island on both sides of his mask . “New York” stands out in the electric blue background and a silver “Islanders” runs across the top.

“I like the simple map of Long Island and the New York Islanders logo,” Sorokin said.

His new home is sported proudly on the front and sides of his mask, while he keeps a logo of his hometown,Mezhdurechensk, on the back. Next to it is the town of Novokuznetsk, where he lived from ages 12-19 when he began his career in juniors, eventually getting promoted to the KHL.