Darche Adds Depth at All Positions on First Day of Free Agency

The free agency market opened at noon on Tuesday and Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche was busy on the phone. In a flurry of transactions, the Islanders acquired forward Jonathan Drouin and netminder David Rittich, extended defenseman Tony DeAngelo and Simon Holmstrom after signing defenseman Alexander Romanov to a long-term deal the day before.

Read up on Darche’s thought process and strategy behind July 1’s transactions.

DROUIN “FITS A NEED” FOR ISLANDERS, POWER PLAY

There’s a lot to like about Drouin’s game in the eyes of Darche, but his power-play prowess stands out in particular.

Drouin has 125 power-play points in his career, including 31 power-play points in the past two seasons with Colorado.

“We wanted to bring a bit of talent up front, especially to help the power play,” Darche said. “He's an elite power play player. He can bring some offense. He'll play in our top six.”

The Islanders power play finished 31st in the NHL last season, converting at 12.6%.

“He fits a need we had, and obviously we want to improve the power play from last year,” Darche said. “Our new [assistant] coach, Ray Bennett, had him in Colorado last year, so he actually knows his strength also how to use him on the on the power play.”

Drouin has recorded double-digit power-play points five times in his career, including a career-high 26 power-play points in 2016-17 with Tampa. He recorded 22 power-play points in 2017-18 with Montreal, 16 in 2018-19 with the Habs, 19 in 2023-24 with Colorado and 12 in 43 games last season.

Drouin’s 12 power-play points would have tied for the Isles lead last season. Only three Islanders have recorded more than 26 power-play points since the start of the 2015-16 season (Josh Bailey 31, John Tavares 30 and Mathew Barzal 27 in 2017-18).

The 30-year-old winger is more than just a power-play specialist and is expected to add some offensive punch to the Islanders. Drouin recorded 93 points (30G, 63A) in 122 games with Colorado over two seasons. His 56 points (19G, 37A) in 2023-24 were a career-high while his 37 points (11G, 26A) in 43 games last season accounted for the best points-per-game percentage (0.86) of his career.

“He really fits what we need right now,” Darche said. “We need a guy who can move the puck on the power play, a guy that can play top six with guys like Bo Horvat, who is a guy who likes to shoot. [Jonathan] is a great passer, so he fits our need right now and will help us right away.”