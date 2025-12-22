Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat Returns to Practice in Non-Contact Jersey

Bo Horvat (lower-body) joined the New York Islanders for practice in a red non-contact jersey on Monday at Northwell Health Ice Center.

Horvat suffered the injury on Dec. 11 against Anaheim and has missed four straight games. The Islanders are 1-2-1 in his absence. The 12th-year forward leads the Isles with 31 points (19G, 12A) this season. His 19 goals are tied for sixth in the league.

Horvat skated on his own on Friday morning, and Monday’s practice marks his first time skating with the team since his injury. He didn’t take line rushes and skated as an extra.

See below for Monday’s lines in practice:

Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Simon Holmstrom

Jonathan Drouin – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair – Cal Ritchie – Max Shabanov

Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Bo Horvat, Max Tsyplakov

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Marshall Warren – Scott Mayfield

Adam Boqvist

David Rittich

Marcus Hogberg