Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat Returns to Practice in Non-Contact Jersey

Bo Horvat (lower-body) joined the New York Islanders for practice in a red non-contact jersey on Monday at Northwell Health Ice Center.
Horvat suffered the injury on Dec. 11 against Anaheim and has missed four straight games. The Islanders are 1-2-1 in his absence. The 12th-year forward leads the Isles with 31 points (19G, 12A) this season. His 19 goals are tied for sixth in the league.
Horvat skated on his own on Friday morning, and Monday’s practice marks his first time skating with the team since his injury. He didn’t take line rushes and skated as an extra.
See below for Monday’s lines in practice:
Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Simon Holmstrom
Jonathan Drouin – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair – Cal Ritchie – Max Shabanov
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb
Bo Horvat, Max Tsyplakov
Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Marshall Warren – Scott Mayfield
Adam Boqvist
David Rittich
Marcus Hogberg