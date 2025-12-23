Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

PROJECTED LINES

Here is how the Islanders lined up at Monday’s practice. Check back after morning skate for any updates.

Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Simon Holmstrom

Jonathan Drouin – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair – Cal Ritchie – Max Shabanov

Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Marshall Warren – Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

RITTICH TO START

David Rittich will get his second straight start between the pipes on Tuesday night. Rittich is 7-3-2 with a 2.55 GAA, a .908 SV% and one shutout this season. Against the Devils, Rittich is 5-1-0 in his career, along with a 2.19 GAA and a .916 SV%. The 33-year-old is 5-1-1 with a 2.24, .915 SV% and one shutout at home this season.

HORVAT PRACTICES IN NON-CONTACT JERSEY, DOUBTFUL FOR TUESDAY

Bo Horvat (lower-body) wore a red non-contact jersey at Monday’s practice as he skated with the New York Islanders for the first time since his injury.

“It's good to be back in the room with the guys and back on the ice,” Horvat said. “I’m really happy with how it’s progressed.”

Horvat has missed four straight games and is “doubtful” to play on Tuesday against the Devils, per Head Coach Patrick Roy. The Islanders are 1-2-1 in his absence, averaging 1.75 goals per game. The 12th-year forward leads the Isles with 31 points (19G, 12A) this season.