Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

The Islanders host the Devils in a rivalry showdown on Tuesday night (7PM, MSGSN)

By Luca Dallasta

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (19-13-4) VS NEW JERSEY DEVILS (20-15-1)

The New York Islanders return to UBS Arena to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, seeking to snap a three-game winless skid (0-2-1) before the NHL’s holiday break.

The Isles are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday evening. Emil Heineman pushed the game into overtime with a goal inside of the final 30 seconds of the third period, but Buffalo would win the shootout in the fifth round. David Rittich stopped 30 of Buffalo’s 32 shots.

PROJECTED LINES

Here is how the Islanders lined up at Monday’s practice. Check back after morning skate for any updates.

Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Simon Holmstrom
Jonathan Drouin – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair – Cal Ritchie – Max Shabanov
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Marshall Warren – Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

RITTICH TO START

David Rittich will get his second straight start between the pipes on Tuesday night. Rittich is 7-3-2 with a 2.55 GAA, a .908 SV% and one shutout this season. Against the Devils, Rittich is 5-1-0 in his career, along with a 2.19 GAA and a .916 SV%. The 33-year-old is 5-1-1 with a 2.24, .915 SV% and one shutout at home this season.

HORVAT PRACTICES IN NON-CONTACT JERSEY, DOUBTFUL FOR TUESDAY

Bo Horvat (lower-body) wore a red non-contact jersey at Monday’s practice as he skated with the New York Islanders for the first time since his injury.

“It's good to be back in the room with the guys and back on the ice,” Horvat said. “I’m really happy with how it’s progressed.”

Horvat has missed four straight games and is “doubtful” to play on Tuesday against the Devils, per Head Coach Patrick Roy. The Islanders are 1-2-1 in his absence, averaging 1.75 goals per game. The 12th-year forward leads the Isles with 31 points (19G, 12A) this season.

HOGBERG RECALLED

The New York Islanders recalled goaltender Marcus Hogberg from the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL) on Monday morning.

The move comes after the Isles decided to give Ilya Sorokin extended time off as he deals with a minor nagging issue. Sorokin won’t suit up for Tuesday’s contest.

Hogberg has not played a game for New York this season. He was 2-6-3 with a 3.38 GAA and .878 SV% in 15 games for the Islanders last season.

Hogberg is 5-7-2 with a 3.08 GAA, .881 SV% and one shutout in 14 games with Bridgeport this season.

BARZAL TIES CAREER-LONG ASSIST STREAK

Mathew Barzal tied a career-high as he extended his assist-streak to six games. Barzal delivered the cross-ice pass on Heineman’s game-tying goal.

The 10th year forward also scored the Islanders’ first goal in Saturday’s contest. His point-streak is up to seven games, just two shy of his career-best. Barzal ranks second on the Islanders in scoring with 29 points (10G, 19A) this season.

HEINEMAN’S NEW HEIGHTS

Emil Heineman set a new career-high with 10 shots against the Sabres on Saturday.

Heineman’s game-tying goal also tied his career-high 18 (points) in a season. He sits tied for the fifth most points on the Islanders this season. He ranks second in goals (12).

SEASON SERIES

This is the second of four meetings between the Islanders and Devils this season.

The Isles won 3-2 in overtime at Prudential Center on Nov. 10. New York and New Jersey will split the home games in the final two meetings of the season series.

DEVILS NOTES

The Devils are also coming off a loss to the Sabres as they fell 3-1 on Sunday.

Jack Hughes scored New Jersey’s only goal of the game in his first game back from a month-long injury absence. Hughes missed 18 consecutive games, and the Devils went 8-10-0 in that span. The 24-year-old is averaging over a point per game with 21 points (11G, 10A) in just 18 games played this season.

The Devils’ line of Timo Meier, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt are the engines of the offense, rounding out the teams’ top three point talliers. Meier has 23 points (11G, 12A), Hischier has 28 points (10G, 18A) and Bratt leads with 29 points (6G, 23A).

New Jersey owns the 11th best power-play percentage in the NHL at 20.7%, but they’ve dropped to 1-for-13 (7.7%) on the man-advantage in their last five games.

The Devils’ penalty kill ranks 27th in the NHL at 75.8% this season.

