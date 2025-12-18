Isles Day-to-Day: Warren Recalled from Bridgeport Islanders, Boqvist to Draw in vs Canucks

BOQVIST TO DRAW IN

Adam Boqvist will draw into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 6 in a 2-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Boqvist has one assist, 11 blocked shots and four hits through 11 games this season. He practiced on a pair with Scott Mayfield on Thursday.

Head Coach Patrick Roy said that he's looking to try different things - Travis Mitchell played nine games with the Isles with Mayfield before he was returned to Bridgeport, while Warren is now in the mix as an option - but it's up to Boqvist to take advantage of the opportunity. He'll be playing on his off side, which Roy said he's interested in seeing how he can handle it.

"It's tough for a righty on the left side, so I want to see how he can catch those passes," Roy said. "[I want to see him] on the rush, at the net front. It's an opportunity."

Roy said that Boqvist has been patient and professional as a healthy scratch this season, staying ready for an opportunity.

"He's been a great teammate and he's been doing everything right," Roy said. "I'm happy to see him play."

SOROKIN TO START

Roy confirmed that Ilya Sorokin will to get the start against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at UBS Arena. Sorokin is 12-9-2 this season, along with a a 2.52 GAA, .910 SV% and three shutouts. Against the Canucks, Sorokin is 2-3-1 lifetime along with a 4.05 GAA and a .880 SV%.

In his last six games, Sorokin is 5-1-0, with a 2.16 GAA, a .933 SV% and one shutout.

David Rittich will get the start on Saturday when the Isles travel to Buffalo to take on the Sabres in the second half of a back-to-back set.