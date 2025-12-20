Game Preview: Islanders at Sabres

SABRES NOTES

- The Sabres have won a season-high four straight games, marking Buffalo’s first four-game streak since winning five in a row from March 30 – April 8 last season.

- Buffalo beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 in their last time out on Thursday. Mattias Samuelsson and Zach Benson each notched a pair of assists, and five different players scored goals. Rasmus Dahlin’s assist was the 300th of his career and made him the ninth player ever to reach that mark with the franchise. Alex Lyon set aside 24 of the 27 shots he faced.

- Jarmo Kekäläinen was hired as the Sabres General Manager on Monday, replacing Kevyn Adams after a five-a-half-year tenure as the team’s GM. Kekäläinen previously spent over a decade as the GM of the Columbus Blue Jackets, but most recently served as a senior advisor for the Sabres before he was named GM

- Lyon is expected to start against the Islanders. He has won the last four outings and posted a 2.44 GAA and .916 SV% in that stretch. He is 7-6-3 with a 2.99 GAA, .904 SV% and one shutout in his first season with Buffalo.

- Buffalo has five players riding point streaks of three or more games heading into Saturday. Tage Thompson leads the group with a six-game goal streak, and eight points (6G, 2A) in that stretch. The ninth-year forward is tied for the eighth-most goals (17) in the NHL and has the most points (30) on the Sabres.

- Alex Tuch is right behind Thompson with 29 points (11G, 18A), including five points (2G, 3A) in the last four games. Tuch has finished top four in scoring in each of the last three seasons for Buffalo.

- Tyson Kozak (upper body) is considered a game-time decision ahead of contest against the Islanders. Kozak has four points (2G, 2A) in 24 games this season.

- Buffalo is tied for the 10th best power-play percentage in the NHL at 20.2%. They’ve surged to fifth in the league (29.2%) this month.

- The Sabres’ penalty kill tops the league at 85.4% this season. They have gone 11-for-13 while on their four-game win streak.