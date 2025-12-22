Isles Day-to-Day: Hogberg Recalled, Sorokin to Miss Tuesday's Game vs Devils

Goaltender Marcus Hogberg was recalled from the Bridgeport Islanders on emergency conditions, the New York Islanders announced on Monday morning.

The team also announced that Ilya Sorokin is dealing with a small nagging issue and the plan is for the goaltender to get an extended rest with the NHL going on a holiday break from Dec. 24-26. That means Sorokin will not play on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils, but is expected back after the holiday break.

Sorokin is 12-10-2 this season with a 2.55 GAA, a .910 SV% and three shutouts.

Hogberg went 2-6-3 with the Islanders in 15 games last season, posting a 3.38 GAA and a .878 SV%. Hogberg is 5-7-3 this season with the Bridgeport Islanders with a 3.08 GAA and an .881 SV%.