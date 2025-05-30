Islanders Sign Boqvist

The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Adam Boqvist to a one-year contract.

By New York Islanders PR
Boqvist, 24, scored 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 35 NHL games last season, including eight points (two goals, six assists) in 17 games with the Islanders. The Islanders claimed Boqvist off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Jan. 31, 2025.

In six NHL seasons with the Islanders, Panthers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Chicago Blackhawks, Boqvist has scored 99 points (27 goals and 72 assists) in 244 games.

Boqvist was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round (8th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. The Falun, Sweden native played one season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League and was named to the OHL Second All-Star Team in 2018-19 after recording 60 points (20 goals and 40 assists) over 54 games. Before coming to North America, Boqvist played in 15 Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games with Brynas IF in 2017-18, notching one assist. He also produced 40 points (18-22-40) over 43 games with Brynas’ junior club from 2016-17 to 2017-18.

On the international stage, Boqvist earned a bronze medal with Sweden at the 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship. The 6’0, 191-pound defenseman led all tournament blueliners in goals (three) and points (seven) and was named Best Defenseman. He also earned a bronze medal at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, leading all tournament skaters with seven assists (one goal, seven assists) over five games.

