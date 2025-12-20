Takeaways: Islanders Drop Second Straight Game in 4-1 Decision to Canucks

The New York Islanders fell to the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Friday night in the first half of a back-to-back set.

Anders Lee scored the lone goal for the Islanders in the loss at 6-on-5 late in the third period. Kiefer Sherwood’s hat trick led the Canucks to their third straight win, while David Kampf also scored. Ilya Sorokin stopped 26-of-29 shots in the loss while Thatcher Demko made 22 saves in the win.

The loss put an end to the Islanders’ five-game home winning streak, and marked their second straight loss overall.

“It was probably our worst home game at home all year,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “We all go through those. We hope that they don’t happen, but when they happen you have to find a way to battle through and find a way to come back and win the game. We didn’t do it tonight.”