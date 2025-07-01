Islanders Sign Drouin

The New York Islanders have signed forward Jonathan Drouin to a two-year contract.

Drouin, 30, scored 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 43 games last season with the Colorado Avalanche. The 11-year NHL veteran was sidelined early by an injury, but went on to score 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) over 19 games after the Four-Nations break to close out the season and added three assists in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games.

A native of Ste-Agathe, QC, Drouin scored a career-high 56 points (19 goals and 37 assists) in 79 games with the Avalanche in 2023-24, ranking fourth on the team in scoring. In 607 career NHL games with Colorado, the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning, Drouin has 374 points (107 goals and 267 assists). He’s added 27 points (six goals and 21 assists) in 43 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by Tampa Bay in the first round (third overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Drouin played three seasons for the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League from 2011-14, where he posted 242 points (77 goals and 165 assists) in 128 career regular-season games and added 102 points (34 goals and 68 assists) in 50 career postseason outings. During the 2012-13 campaign, Drouin collected 105 points (41 goals and 64 assists) in 49 games, ranking second in the league in points. He added a league-best 35 points and 23 assists in 17 postseason contests to take home the QMJHL’s playoff MVP and help Halifax capture the President’s Cup as league champions. Drouin also helped Halifax capture the Memorial Cup that spring, recording nine points (1 goal and 8 assists) in four games and was named the CHL Player of the Year.

Internationally, Drouin represented Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2013 and 2014. He served as an alternate captain in the 2014 tournament, recording nine points (3goals and 6 assists) in seven games to finish second on the team in points and tied for first in assists. Drouin also played for Team North America at the World Cup of Hockey in 2016, finishing with one point (1 goal) in three contests.