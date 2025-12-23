Isles Day-to-Day: Warren Excited for First Home Game with Islanders

Laurel Hollow native Marshall Warren will get a chance to play first home game with Islanders

warren-dtd
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

There’s a hint of irony that Laurel Hollow native Marshall Warren has played three games for the New York Islanders, but has yet to play on Long Island.

That’ll change on Tuesday, as the local product gets his homecoming as the Islanders host the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena.

“It's going to be cool, a lot of friends and family in the building, but obviously the most important thing is to get the win,” Warren said.

Warren said he’s getting tickets for his parents, his sister and two friends, but the extended Warren universe will be in attendance. If the group that travelled to Philadelphia for Warren’s NHL debut is any indication, the Long Islander will have a large cheering section at UBS Arena.

“Some of my boys have a section with 18 tickets somewhere, so I’m sure they’ll be loud and cheering for me, which is cool,” Warren said.

Warren is living at a hotel at the moment, but has gone home to see his parents and do his laundry. One of the perks of playing for the local team is the ability to stay close to friends and family, an added bonus around the holidays.

“Since I've been home, I’m just seeing some of my friends and family and spending some time with my parents, it's been nice,” Warren said. “It’s always comfortable when you're home and kind of fortunate enough to be able to do that.”

NYI vs NJD 12/23: Marshall Warren

While Warren’s story of going from Islanders fan to Islanders player is a nice one, the 24-year-old is back with the Islanders on merit, earning his second recall this season on Dec. 18.

“Marshy’s been great,” Adam Pelech said. “His compete level is super high, he’s fast, he’s strong, he’s a really good player, so coming in here and playing with the type of energy and compete that he has been a welcome addition to our lineup.”

After making his NHL debut with a pair of games in late October, Warren’s had time to refine his game with the Bridgeport Islanders. The defenseman recorded six points (1G, 5A) in 12 games between his recalls.

“Coach Rocky [Thompson] has done such a good job of holding me accountable, and kind of really changed my game in a way to make me really be detail oriented and make me the player I want to be,” Warren said. “[I give] a lot of credit to him and his staff, and I've worked hard down there, so it's been good to get an opportunity.”

Warren’s looking to take advantage of that opportunity, so as excited as he is for his first home game, his main focus is on earning a few more.

BARZAL TAKES MAINTENANCE DAY, EXPECTED TO PLAY

Mathew Barzal did not participate in Tuesday's morning skate. It marks the third straight morning skate Barzal has skipped, but he has not missed any games as a result and Head Coach Patrick Roy expects him to play on Tuesday night against New Jersey.

Bo Horvat skated with the team for a second straight day in a non-contact jersey. Horvat took Barzal's spot during the team's line rushes, but is not expected to play.

See below for projected lines

Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Simon Holmstrom
Jonathan Drouin – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair – Cal Ritchie – Max Shabanov
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Marshall Warren – Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

