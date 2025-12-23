Isles Day-to-Day: Warren Excited for First Home Game with Islanders

There’s a hint of irony that Laurel Hollow native Marshall Warren has played three games for the New York Islanders, but has yet to play on Long Island.

That’ll change on Tuesday, as the local product gets his homecoming as the Islanders host the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena.

“It's going to be cool, a lot of friends and family in the building, but obviously the most important thing is to get the win,” Warren said.

Warren said he’s getting tickets for his parents, his sister and two friends, but the extended Warren universe will be in attendance. If the group that travelled to Philadelphia for Warren’s NHL debut is any indication, the Long Islander will have a large cheering section at UBS Arena.

“Some of my boys have a section with 18 tickets somewhere, so I’m sure they’ll be loud and cheering for me, which is cool,” Warren said.

Warren is living at a hotel at the moment, but has gone home to see his parents and do his laundry. One of the perks of playing for the local team is the ability to stay close to friends and family, an added bonus around the holidays.

“Since I've been home, I’m just seeing some of my friends and family and spending some time with my parents, it's been nice,” Warren said. “It’s always comfortable when you're home and kind of fortunate enough to be able to do that.”