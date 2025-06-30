Romanov Agrees to Eight-Year Deal

The New York Islanders announced today that the club has signed defenseman Alexander Romanov to an eight-year contract.

Romanov, 25, scored 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 64 games last season during his third season with the Islanders and fifth in the NHL. The Moscow, Russia, native ranked fourth amongst team defensemen in points and placed third on the team overall in average ice time per game at 22:18. Romanov also led all Islanders blueliners in hits (147) and blocked shots (165).

In 354 career NHL Games with the Islanders and Montreal Canadiens, Romanov has 83 points (17 goals, 66 assists). He’s added two points (one goal, one assist) in 13 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Montreal selected Romanov in the second round (38th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. The Islanders acquired Romanov, along with Montreal’s fourth-round pick (98th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, in exchange for the Islanders' first round pick (13th overall) in 2022.

Prior to his NHL career, Romanov played two seasons with CSKA Moscow in the KHL, helping them win the Gagarin Cup as league champion in 2019. On the international stage, Romanov represented Russia at the 2019 and 2020 World Junior Championships, as well as the 2018 World Under-18 Junior Championships. He was named to the WJC All-Star Team in 2019 and 2020. Romanov was named Best Defensemen at the 2019 WJC after leading the tournament in plus-minus (+12) and leading all defensemen in points (one goal, seven assists).